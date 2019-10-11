GoPro Hero 8 Black just launched and it comes with a slew of interesting features including the ability to shoot 4K videos at 60FPS, a new HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization feature which is an industry benchmark in itself, and more. However, there are also other action cameras in the market which offer excellent stabilization and hosts of unique features. Apart from that, not everyone wants to splurge $400 to have an action camera. So in this article, we bring you the best GoPro Hero 8 Black alternatives which have similar features but are priced modestly. Now having said that, let’s begin the article and find a suitable GoPro Hero 8 Black replacement for you.

Best GoPro Hero 8 Black Alternatives

We have included a range of action cameras like Hero 8 Black keeping many essential points in mind particularly the price and video capture quality. Be assured, you will find capable and tough action cameras that can be used in any environment, be it underwater or beneath thick ice. So, let’s jump right into the list.

1. YI 4K+

YI 4K+ action camera is one of the best alternatives to GoPro Hero 8 Black. It is also significantly cheaper than its counterpart. Recently, Hero 8 Black was released and it was touted for its 4K at 60FPS shooting capability. In the same breath, YI 4K+ also supports video recording in 4K at 60FPS. However, keep in mind, it does not support advanced EIS at 60FPS whereas Hero 8 Black brings HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization at the same frame rate. Given the huge price difference, I can accept the absence of this feature. When it comes to the main camera, the YI 4K+ camera packs a 155-degree wide-angle lens and can shoot at variable frame rates.

Similar to Hero 8 Black, you also have voice control support where you can command and perform certain actions without touching the camera. There is one area where YI 4K+ takes the lead from Hero 8 Black and that is the ability to resist deeper underwater pressure. The YI action camera can withstand up to 130 feet of underwater pressure in comparison to Hero 8’s measly 33 feet. And that makes YI 4K+ the best underwater action camera. Simply put, the GoPro Hero 8 Black is a stellar action camera and frankly, not many can compete with it. However, if you want something that rivals very close to the Hero 8 Black at half the price then YI 4K+ is a no brainer.

Buy from Amazon: $218.32

2. DJI OSMO Action

DJI is a well-known name in aerial photography and produces some of the best drones with great camera capabilities. Further, they have brought an action camera called DJI OSMO Action with powerful hardware which easily contests with GoPro Hero 8 Black. It comes in a waterproof body with dual screens on the front and back. In terms of video resolution, it can also shoot 4K videos at 60FPS with RockSteady turned on. RockSteady is DJI’s version of HyperSmooth and it works pretty well giving shake-free footage.

The DJI OSMO Action has multiple shooting modes like timelapse, action capture, underwater mode, etc. It can also capture 240FPS slow-motion videos at 1080p resolution. In terms of water resistance, the action camera can survive up to 36 feet of underwater depth and that is quite comparable to Hero 8 Black. You can also get additional accessories that offer a longer period of water resistance and battery life. All in all, both Hero 8 Black and OSMO Action offer flagship features without cutting many corners. But the cheaper price of DJI OSMO Action makes it a far better deal for consumers.

Buy from Amazon: $319

3. AKASO V50 Pro

If you want a cheaper alternative to GoPro Hero 8 Black then Akaso V50 Pro is the action camera that I recommend. It does not have fancy features like 4K at 60FPS, however, it does the basics pretty well and offers super steady videos in 4K at 30FPS. Similar to Hero 8 Black and other action cameras, it combines hardware-based stabilization using 6-axis gyroscope and software algorithms to produce immersive and highly stable footage. You also get a vivid touch screen display and that is awesome.

Talking about the underwater resistance, it can withstand up to 30 feet of depth which is quite good for the price. Also, you get variable camera angles ranging from Super Wide, Wide, Medium and Narrow. In terms of accessibility, Akaso scores high and comes with a mini HDMI port and a standalone app for faster social media sharing. While you don’t get a range of accessories like Hero 8 Black, Akaso V50 Pro has support for fast charger, remote control, and rechargeable batteries. You can also use this action camera on any universal mount and go biking without any worry. So to sum up, if you want an action camera at an affordable price, the V50 Pro by Akaso is a solid choice.

Buy from Amazon: $119

4. Campark X30

Campark X30 is the cheapest alternative to GoPro Hero 8 Black which does not skip on major features and even excels at some. You can say, it’s a GoPro clone better done than any other action camera out there. First of all, it comes with a 2.0 inch LCD touch screen which is quite good and offers excellent viewing angles. Next, it offers 4K video recording at 60FPS with only optical stabilization and 4K at 30FPS with both EIS and OIS. The video quality is also pretty good with it capturing plenty of details and amazing dynamic range. And similar to GoPro, you get an adjustable field of view (FOV) ranging from Wide, Standard, and Narrow.

Having said that, what I love about Campark X30 is its wider angle of view. It goes way above 150 degrees and gives a great fish-eye effect to your shots. Other than that, the action camera comes with a separate waterproof case which increases the underwater depth to 131 feet which is awesome to have. So, if you want to go for swimming, surfing or snorkeling then Campark X30 will not disappoint you. All in all, if you consider all the features and the price, it’s shocking that you get so much at this price point. Simply put, if you want a reliable action camera like Hero 8 Black, but at a significantly cheaper price then just go with Campark X30.

Buy from Amazon: $99.99

5. Garmin VIRB Ultra 30

The Gramin Virb Ultra 30 is a blast from the past which was released in 2016 and still ranks among the best action camera rivaling the Hero 8 Black. Since it’s quite old, it can only shoot 4K videos at 30FPS, however, the video stabilization is quite good as it combines 3-axis optical image stabilization and EIS to enhance the overall steadiness. The Garmin action camera also packs in a touchscreen display and a separate viewfinder which is quite unique to have in a compact action camera. However, the best part is that it comes with several 10Hz sensors including GPS, altimeter, G-force calculator and surprisingly a heart rate sensor to gauge your performance while you are on an adventure spree.

Further, you also get a high-sensitive microphone so you can do both vlogging and control the camera using voice commands. In terms of connectivity, you have built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. On paper, the Garmin VIRB Ultra 30 is a proper alternative to GoPro Hero 8 Black without cutting many corners. If you want a capable action camera, you can definitely give it a shot despite its older hardware.

Buy from Amazon: $309.95

6. Olympus TG-Tracker

Olympus is a popular name in still photography, however, they have also brought an action camera that competes with the GoPro Hero 8 Black. Similar to Garmin Virb, Olympus TG-Tracker was launched in 2016. As per the current need, the Olympus camera might be old for action camera enthusiasts, but in terms of raw specs, it has got some powerful hardware. First of all, the Olympus camera has a rugged design that can withstand outdoor sports and adventurous games without a hitch. It also has a much wider lens having 204 degrees of angle of view whereas the Hero 8 Black is only around 150 degrees. Further, it can shoot 4K videos, but the frame rate is capped at 30FPS. However, you can capture 60FPS videos at 1080p.

Olympus TG-Tracker brings 5-axis stabilization to make the video super steady straight out of the camera. You also get a flippable LCD display which should help you while composing shots in various directions. There’s also a front LED headlight which can go up to 60 lumens and that is great for capturing night light wilderness shots. You don’t need to buy a separate accessory unlike the Media Mod on Hero 8 Black. In terms of sensors, the camera is equipped with GPS, accelerometer, barometer, compass and more. All in all, the Olympus TG-Tracker is another complete action camera that can easily replace GoPro Hero 8.

Buy from Amazon: $349

7. Insta360 ONE X

GoPro has almost become synonymous with action cameras, but Insta360 is another company that is rewriting the rules and creating some amazing footage with its incredible camera technology. First off, let me get the basics out of the picture. The One X is a 360-degree camera with a super-wide field of view and supports video recording up to 5.7K resolution. You can also take 4K videos at 50FPS which is great. It comes with something called Flow state stabilization which, just like HyperSmooth, leverages both hardware and software to capture smooth footage.

However, that is not all. It has some awesome accessories which makes it distinct and quite frankly, more interesting than Hero 8 Black. For example, you can get an invisible selfie stick which is actually a normal selfie stick, but while recording videos, the software conceals the stick and it works flawlessly. Next is Drifter which is a fish-like accessory that can be thrown anywhere for taking slow-mo videos on a flight. There is also Bullet Time accessory, GPS smart remote, and many more. The bottom line is that, if you want to capture some innovative shots with a great range of accessories then Insta360 One X is definitely a better alternative than GoPro Hero 8 Black.

Buy from Amazon: $399.95

8. Drift Ghost 4K

If you want a suitable alternative to GoPro Hero 8 Black for biking then let me point you to Drift Ghost 4K. It’s an action camera designed especially for bikers with several nifty additions to make video shooting a breeze. It can shoot 4K videos up to 30FPS and 1080p videos up to 120FPS which is simply amazing. However, video stabilization is only available in 1080p videos so keep that in mind. Drift Ghost 4K also comes with dual mics installed on the front and rear of the camera for dynamic sound and noise reduction. It’s quite helpful for riders who want to vlog while riding without any wind noise.

Other than that, this action camera also brings some first-party accessories which are essential for bikers. You have collapsible mounts, suction cups, helmet mounts, remote controller and more. On top of it, you also get an app that allows you to geotag videos and share them quickly across social media platforms. All said and done, if you are a biker and want a proper alternative to GoPro then go for Drift Ghost 4K. I am sure, it won’t disappoint you and you will save $150.

Buy from Amazon: $249

9. Polaroid Cube Act II

Polaroid Cube Act II is one of the most interesting action cameras in our list and certainly an alternative to Hero 8 Black in some ways. Also, the price is kind of bonkers and you would not find anything like this at such a low price. To start, it’s an upgrade to the company’s popular lifestyle action camera Cube+. The Cube Act II offers many powerful features that you expect from an action camera despite its smaller form factor. It comes in quirky colors with rainbow color effect on its outer body and splash-resistant housing. It can shoot videos at 1080p resolution with advanced stabilization turned on and can also take still images with a field of view of 124 degrees.

Cube Act II also brings several in-house accessories for your needs. For instance, you have a shockproof case, tripods, different forms of mounts, and more. Apart from that, given its compact size, you can continuously record up to 90 minutes which is just bonkers. I would say, if your need is limited to short outdoor videos and want a compact action camera then Polaroid Cube Act II can be a great replacement to Hero 8 Black. But that’s now why we are recommending this. We are recommending the Polaroid Cube Act II for its price. I mean, for a price of GoPro Hero 9 Black, you can buy 10 of these and still have $100 in spare change. This is a deal that no one can ignore.

Buy from Amazon: $29.99

10. Sony FDR-X3000

Sony released FDR-X3000 in 2016 and still, it remains one of the most powerful action cameras out there. Despite its camcorder-esque design, the FDR-X3000 is a compact and portable action camera with selectable viewing angles. It comes with a 12MP Carl Zeiss lens with Wide, Medium and Narrow camera angles. You can shoot 4K at 30FPS with Optical SteadyShot enabled which is very much like HyperSmooth.

Apart from that, Sony FDR-X3000 is equipped with a built-in microphone and which also reduces noise while capturing footage at high speed. You also get the usual connectivity options including WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and HDMI. While the pricing is on the higher side, Sony does bring a premium lens and advanced stabilization algorithm. If you are giving Hero 8 Black a pass then do check out Sony FDR-X3000. It’s definitely worth it. Also, you can check out the new Sony RX0 II camera if you want a tough and compact action camera.

Buy from Amazon: $398

Pick the Best GoPro Hero 8 Black Alternative

As I said above, GoPro cameras have almost become synonymous with action cameras. However, there are a bunch of great action cameras out there that offer unique ways to shoot videos and bring powerful capabilities like longer water resistance and a wider angle of view. So, go through our list and find the best GoPro Hero 8 Black alternative which suits your requirement. Also, we have especially mentioned a few action cameras which are quite cheap and offer excellent video stabilization. So that is all from us. If you found our article informative, then do comment down below and let us know your pick.