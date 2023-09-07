GoPro Hero 12 Black with 5.3K Video Recording Introduced in India

GoPro has launched the new Hero 12 Black action camera in India. This one comes with several improvements over its predecessor, the Hero 11 Black, like enhanced battery life, improved stabilization, and more. Have a look at the details.

GoPro Hero 12 Black: Specs and Features

The Hero 12 Black resembles its predecessor but has a lot of changes. There’s now support for HDR in 5.3K and 4K. The camera includes a GP2 processor and a 27.13MP camera sensor for photos. It can take 24.69MP stills from videos too. The image sensor is larger and allows you to record in wide and vertical formats, depending on where the video will be used. The camera, much like the Hero 11 Black, can record 5.3K videos in 60fps and 4K videos in 120fps. There’s also support for the 8:7 aspect ratio.

The action camera comes with an improved HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, which can provide the ‘widest‘ frame while ensuring stable videos. There’s also a built-in Horizon Lock for the camera to maintain the horizon when it rotates full 360 degrees.

You also get support for up to 8x slow-motion videos at 240fps in 2.7K resolution. It supports 10-bit colors and GP Log + LUTS. The Hero 12 Black has waterproofing up to 33 feet and also comes with a water-repelling lens cover for clear recording underwater.

As mentioned earlier, the battery life has improved and you can get to twice the run time of the Hero 11 Black while shooting in 5.3K. The camera includes a cold-weather Enduro battery. There are dual LCD screens, support for AirPods or any other Bluetooth-enabled earbuds to record the audio, and the new TimeCode Sync functionality to sync multiple Hero 12 Blacks.

Additionally, the GoPro Hero 12 Black gets the new Max Lens Mod 2.0 for up to 177° field of view in 4K and 16:9 and 9:16 aspect ratios. Other accessories include an extension pole, and a waterproof shutter remote. There’s support for in-camera tools and night effects like star trails, light paintings, vehicle light trails, and more. Edits can be made via the Quik app, which also includes cloud backups.

Price and Availability

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is priced at Rs 45,000 with the Creators Edition (including the Media Mod, Light Mod, and the Volta grip) priced at Rs 65,000. It will be available via major offline and online stores, starting September 13. The Max Lens Mod 2.0 will be up for grabs in November.