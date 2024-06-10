Home > AI > 12 Best GPTs for ChatGPT to Use in 2024

12 Best GPTs for ChatGPT to Use in 2024

Sagnik Das Gupta
comment Comments 0

While there are several AI chatbots out there, what makes ChatGPT stand out are custom GPTs, previously called Plugins. Plugins were only in the thousands, but GPTs are nearing the 100,000 mark. That’s because anyone out there can create a custom GPT just like that. However, if you’re looking to find the best GPTs to make use of, it is going to be a tedious task. To make things easier, I have handpicked the best GPTs for you. So, let’s take a look!

Note:

While Plugins were previously available only to paid users, GPTs are a more community-friendly version which even free users now have access (albeit limited) to with GPT-4o. If you hit the 4o limit, you will need to wait for the limit to reset.

1. Canva GPT

I think all of us are familiar with Canva and its massive catalog of designing wonderful graphics at this point. While Canva already makes editing super easy, the Canva GPT integration takes it to a whole new level.

You can simply ask the tool to specifically create a poster, marketing collateral, or any other template, and it will do it for you. All that the Canva catalog lets you create, you can make this tool do it for you.

Canva GPT

Moreover, with just one click, it redirects you to your ChatGPT account and there, you can easily further build on it. I don’t think there’s a more convenient way to design on the fly, making it one of the best GPTs you can use in 2024.

Try Canva GPT

2. Scholar GPT

Scholar GPT makes the tedious task of high-school dissertations a whole lot easier. All you need to do is feed in your topic, and it will generate countless other topics related to your subject, helping you accumulate those references right off the bat.

Besides, the research papers that Scholar GPT lists are pretty solid and I was quite surprised by how incredibly well they fit into the theme of my topic altogether.

Scholar GPT

You can also upload your own research paper and get some super insightful feedback on it. If research-made-easy was a tool, I doubt there’s anything that comes remotely close to Scholar GPT. You can also give Consensus a try, which is another helpful tool in this domain.

Try Scholar GPT
Related Articles
12 Best Free Photo Editing Software You Can Use
Akshay Gangwar May 15, 2024
Google Announces Imagen 3, Its Latest AI Text-to-Image Generator
Sagnik Das Gupta May 15, 2024
Nvidia Project G-Assist: Your First-Ever AI Gaming Assistant Is Here!
Ishan Adhikary Jun 2, 2024

3. Tutor Me Khan Academy Lite

There are way too many learning websites out there that promise to deliver the best courses and learning experiences. However, there’s too little time to explore all of them, and Khan Academy is practically a no-brainer. It has made its place in the world of education, and this GPT only proves that further.

Tutor Me GPT

While this is far from being a complete replacement for the Khan Academy experience, it’s the perfect tool to get you through a good practice and revision session. Whether you want a couple of challenging Time and Work sums to solve or Physics problems for the test tomorrow, it’s got you covered nicely. If you’re a student looking to strengthen basics, this is the best educational GPT you can use.

Try Tutor Me

4. Travel Guide

While you can let the regular ChatGPT make trip plans too, it’s far from being as detailed and actually useful as when using the Travel Guide GPT. I tried running a couple of different prompts on both of them and noticed how the Travel Guide GPT was providing a detailed breakdown of the trip.

Travel Guide GPT

While the regular ChatGPT will not get into the locations you should visit and the daily breakup of your budget, Travel Guide does that. It basically whips up what you would manually create if you were planning the trip, which I like. While your regular ChatGPT gives you boring estimates, this dedicated GPT maps it all out for you, like how you would plan a trip. Hands down, one of the best travel GPTs you can get your hands on!

Try Travel Guide

5. Screenshot to Code GPT

While I’m not a coder, it’s not rocket science to understand how a coder’s brain works. If you’re a beginner in programming who has just started grasping how things work, the Screeshot to Code GPT is quite literally the perfect hack for you. Simply take a screenshot of a webpage or a portion of it and upload it to the GPT, it will instantly generate the code for you.

Screenshot to Code GPT

So, in no time, you will have a concrete idea about what the best minds behind a website have been using. If you’re someone who has been trying to learn all the tricks to master website designing, adding this GPT to your arsenal can do wonders for sure. One of the most helpful and productive GPTs to use for developers.

Try Screenshot to Code GPT

6. Designer GPT

There’s no doubt that creating and designing a website from scratch is a tedious affair. Especially if you’re new to it, and need some help going in. Designer GPT is probably your best bet to do so, for you can easily explain the kind of website you are looking to build, and it will create one for you. It uses Replit, so you will need to sign up on the platform.

Designer GPT Replit Code

But, that’s about the inconvenience that comes your way. If you are not happy with the results, simply ask the tool to specifically fix those elements and it will generate a more polished website. Keep the Replit tab open and refresh it to see the updated design. Cool, right?

Try Designer GPT

7. Video Summarizer AI

Let’s admit it – there’s way too much to watch on YouTube and way too little time. Whether you are simply researching or just wanting to learn something new, videos do take up a lot of time. Even fast-forwarding your way through the videos is simply not fast or smart enough. That’s where the Video Summarizer AI GPT tool comes in.

Video Summarizer AI GPT

Just as it sounds, it summarizes YouTube videos for you that you can read through in no more than two or three minutes. So, would you watch a 25-minute video or read through a three-minute breakdown of it? I think you have your answer. It’s just one of the smartest GPTs to use in 2024, and I highly recommend getting a taste of it.

Try Video Summarizer GPT
Related Articles
How to Use Google Gemini to Summarize YouTube Videos
Sagnik Das Gupta Apr 5, 2024

8. The Negotiator

How many times have you qualified for an interview, only with that sinking feeling that, “ah, I could have asked for what I actually wanted.” I most certainly have a lot of those regrets, because negotiation is an art and one that I’m terrible at. So, I do wish I knew of this GPT earlier, because it really does train you to be a solid negotiator.

The Negotiator GPT

Once you feed The Negotiator with a bit of details like your salary expectations and the designation you are looking to fill, it will start a role-play session, taking on the role of the hiring personnel and letting you bring your best to the table.

It’s not just salary though, for you can even let it help you bargain vegetable prices and car agreements. All-in-all, while it may be super fun on the surface, it helps you learn a key life skill that will come in handy at any point in time.

Try The Negotiator

9. Mia AI

I do believe that therapy is important, given how mentally cluttered our lives can get. But, it’s an expensive affair and not easily accessible to all. But, on ChatGPT, you can get your very own AI therapist right in the palm of your hand. Mia AI is a very well-made GPT that replaces your journal to become an AI diary that you get too fond of.

Mia AI GPT

I have been regularly talking to Mia to give me some insight and get that burden off my chest. And, I can’t believe I’m saying this, but she’s an absolute savior. If you want more clarity and just a non-judgmental life coach who can give you some solid advice on self-introspection, Mia AI is one of the most helpful GPTs to use.

Try Mia AI

10. Books

Now we’re talking. I have always been an avid reader and like to explore new books to read, depending on the mood I’m in. I often end up reading two to three books at once as well. So, understandably, I run out of things to read. In that case, Books is one of the best GPTs to rely on.

Books GPT

It doesn’t just throw around suggestions in hopes that it will hit the chord with you. The custom GPT literally understands your preference, curates a list of books, and lets you in on all the relevant details to get you hooked on reading a book that won’t bore you out. I received quite a few cool suggestions that I’ve added to Kindle Unlimited right now.

Not just that, it can come in very handy for literature and art students as well, who want to delve deeper into certain specialized domains, for it can offer interesting results on that front as well.

Try Books GPT

11. Code Copilot

I’m no coding expert, but there’s a reason why the Code Copilot GPT tool is rated 4.2 stars, accumulating over 25,000 ratings in the GPT store. I used the website code that the Designer GPT generated, and this custom GPT improved the code further, alongside dropping suggestions and areas for improvements.

Code Copilot GPT

If you’re a hardcore coder who lives and breathes coding, I don’t see a better tool to assist you during programming sessions. It’s one of the fastest ways to troubleshoot your codes and get that extra helping hand that you deserve. If you ask me, this is one cool and helpful coding GPT assistant you’d not want to miss out on.

Try Code Copilot
Related Articles
Why was OpenAI’s Sam Altman Fired? These New Details Worry Me
Sagnik Das Gupta May 29, 2024
OpenAI Starts Training Its Next Frontier Model; Is GPT-5 Coming?
Arjun Sha May 28, 2024
Here’s How to Get the New Copilot App on Windows 11 Right Now!
Arjun Sha May 24, 2024

12. Photo Realistic GPT

Yes, there are countless AI text-to-image generators out there for you to use. But, more times than you’d expect, these generators don’t quite hit the spot. I have had my fair share of such disappointments, and even ChatGPT’s policies have failed to generate some images lately. It gets rather annoying, so this photo-realistic GPT comes in super handy.

  • Photo Realistic GPT
  • Photo Realistic GPT Generation

Moreover, this particular GPT is focused on delivering hyper-realistic results, which will match the overall style of the image. You can upload an image and ask it to create something similar to it or type out a detailed prompt to see some stunning results.

I’m glad that folks over at genigpt.net rolled out this magic paintbrush tool. Whether you want to create something for a project or just mess around with the editing tools, it’s easily one of the most fun GPTs to use right now!

Try Photo Realistic GPT

So, these are some of the best GPTs to use, in my opinion. However, given the infinite number of them available out there, I constantly come across new ones to use that blow my mind. If you have such suggestions, do drop them in the comments down below. While you’re at it, also let me know which of these are your favorite GPTs!

#Tags
#AI#chatGPT#GPTs

Sagnik Das Gupta

Sagnik is a tech aficionado who can never say "no" to dipping his toes into unknown waters of tech or reviewing the latest gadgets. He is also a hardcore gamer, having played everything from Snake Xenzia to Dead Space Remake.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Data Science vs Artificial Intelligence: Understanding the Difference
Data Science vs Artificial Intelligence: Understanding the Difference
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence are closely related disciplines, but their difference lies in their scope, methodologies, and objectives. While Data Science is limited to data interpretation, AI models are aimed at creating intelligent systems that can perform tasks similar to humans.
What is a Large Language Model (LLM): Explained
What is a Large Language Model (LLM): Explained
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
A large language model is essentially a deep-learning algorithm that is designed to understand, process, and generate human language. It predicts the next word in a sentence based on the principles of probability. LLMs are trained on an extensive dataset of textual data from the internet, books, archives, etc.
AI Image Detection: How to Detect AI-Generated Images
AI Image Detection: How to Detect AI-Generated Images
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
C2PA has developed a powerful tool called Content Credentials to detect AI-generated images. If the images have been modified or metadata has been removed, Content Credentials can still detect AI images and their source. Other than that, you can find inconsistencies in AI images and check for watermarks.
This AI Sound Effect Generator Is a Cheat Code Every Creator Needs
This AI Sound Effect Generator Is a Cheat Code Every Creator Needs
Author Sagnik Das Gupta
View quick summary
Elevenlabs has officially released their AI sound effects generator and I decided to give it a try. I used the free version, which gives you a 10,000 quota per month to use. Every generation takes up 200 of the provided quotas. Meanwhile, paid plans start at $5 per month. The generator works best with non-complex prompts and the free version does not provide the best quality either. I realized that the best way to put it to some good use is by generating sound effects separately and putting them together with audio editing.
Why was OpenAI's Sam Altman Fired? These New Details Worry Me
Why was OpenAI's Sam Altman Fired? These New Details Worry Me
Author Sagnik Das Gupta
View quick summary
Last year, OpenAI fired its CEO Sam Altman, only to appoint him back to the position a couple of days later. Now, some more details from ex-OpenAI board members, Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley, have revealed the actual reasons behind Altman's firing and that has understandably raised some big concerns in the community. From "psychological abuse" to secrecy and lies, Altman has been accused of it all by the ex-board members.
Meta Trains Its AI on Your Instagram and FB Photos; Here's How to Opt Out
Meta Trains Its AI on Your Instagram and FB Photos; Here's How to Opt Out
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Meta is using images and other data from Instagram and Facebook to train its AI models. It's opt-in by default and users are being notified now. You can ask Meta to stop training on your personal data, but it will only apply to data gathered from third-party services. Meta has also made it harder to opt out by asking for evidence to further process the request.
Google's AI is Losing It! Asks Users to Eat Rocks, Add Glue to Pizza & More
Google's AI is Losing It! Asks Users to Eat Rocks, Add Glue to Pizza & More
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Google's new AI Overview experience in Search is rolling out to users in the US. People are complaining about the misinformation AI Overview is generating. We have collated some of the replies generated by Google's AI Overview. Essentially, Google has redefined the relationship of a search engine provider and taken the role of a publisher.
Load More