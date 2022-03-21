Asus Zenbook 14 Flip with 2.8K OLED Display Launched in India; Starts at Rs 91,990

Asus has added a new laptop to its Zenbook series in India, called the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED. The laptop is touted as the world’s first 14-inch convertible laptop with a 2.8K OLED display. It also comes equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, a slim design, fast charging support, and loads more.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: Specs and Features

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip is a convertible laptop, and hence, features a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design for people to flip it in any way possible. It has an aluminum alloy chassis and is slim and lightweight too.

The 14-inch display has a 4-sided NanoEdge design for an edge-to-edge experience. The OLED touch screen display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, a screen resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Even the backlit keyboard has an edge-to-edge scenario going on.

The new Asus laptop packs up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor with AMD Radeon graphics. It is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. The Zenbook Flip 14 OLED has a 63Whr battery, which supports a 100W Type-C fast-charger for the battery quickly get refilled. It runs Windows 11 out of the box.

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. It also comes with an HD web camera with support for an electronic privacy shutter. The audio department is handled by HARMAN Kardon. Plus, the laptop supports AI noise-canceling audio so that users can make interruption-free video calls.

Additional features include two fans and two heat dissipation pipes, a fingerprint scanner, and NumberPad 2.0, which is a virtual Numpad or a calculator that is enabled with a simple tap on the trackpad. You can watch our hands-on YouTube video right here:

Price and availability

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED comes in three variants and starts at Rs 91,900 in India. Here are the prices of all the configurations:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/ 16GB RAM/ 512GB SSD: Rs 91,900

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/ 16GB RAM/ 1TB SSD: Rs 1,12,900

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX/ 16GB RAM/ 1TB SSD: 1,34,900

The laptop will be available to buy via ASUS e-shop, Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline platforms, starting March 21. It comes in a single Jade Black color option.