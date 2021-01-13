In addition to new gaming laptops under its ROG portfolio, Asus is also expanding its ZenBook, VivoBook, and entry-level TUF laptop lineup at CES 2021. The company has refreshed its ZenBook Duo lineup with an improved design, VivoBook S14 with better internals, and added a new TUF gaming laptop to its kitty.

Asus Laptops Launched at CES 2021

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15

Starting off with the ZenBook Pro Duo 15, it is the company’s next-gen 15-inch laptop and equipped with the new tilting Asus ScreenPad Plus. Asus has brought over this tilting second screen from the ROG Zephyrus Duo gaming laptop. Another major highlight of this laptop is the fact that both the main and secondary screens have a 4K resolution. You will find a 4K OLED HDR display at the top and a 4K touchscreen at the bottom.

The titling display is coupled with the company’s AAS+ cooling system, which further helps improve the laptop’s performance. Zephyrus Pro Duo 15 is powered by up to the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPUs. This is coupled with 32GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage, and a bigger 92Wh battery that supports fast-charging.

Asus has also upgraded the non-Pro ZenBook Duo, which boasts a 14-inch Full-HD primary panel and a secondary touchscreen with the new tilting design. It includes the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core U-series CPU, up to Nvidia MX450 GPU, and more. The rest of the key specifications look pretty similar to the 15-inch variant.

Asus VivoBook S14

Asus has also refreshed VivoBook S14 with upgraded internals and design. It is now Intel Evo-verified, which means it is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics support. This is coupled with 16GB RAM, Intel Optane Memory H10, and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage.

“VivoBook S14 also incorporates the new ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology, which delivers up to a 40% performance boost 4 while conserving battery life, enhancing cooling efficiency and ensuring quiet operations,” as per the blog post.

Asus claims that it is the lightest 14-inch VivoBook model, weighing just 1.3kg. It also boasts a slim 15.9mm profile with diamond-cut edges, Deep Green all-metal chassis, and a unique new VivoBook logo on the lid. This laptop also includes Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and more.

Asus TUF Dash

The latest addition to the company’s TUF gaming lineup is the TUF Dash. It boasts a slim (14% smaller) and lightweight (10% lighter) design, along with an 810G MIL-STD durability rating. The laptop offers two display options – a 240Hz/ 3ms Full-HD panel with 100% sRGB color gamut support or a 144Hz Full-HD panel with 65% sRGB color gamut support. The latter is the same as the current-gen TUF laptops.

Under the hood, TUF Dash is powered by up to the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processor and up to GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU. You will also find up to 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. Asus also offers you an advanced cooling system, including a heat spreader and five copper heat pipes, and N-Blade fans. There’s also a Thunderbolt 4 port onboard to connect an external GPU and it supports a 100W Type-C charger.

The TUF Dash also carries a new logo and a prominent TUF branding on the top panel. It will be available in two colorways – Moonlight white and Eclipse Black. Asus will be sharing the price and availability details, subject to region, over the coming weeks. So, stay tuned for more information.