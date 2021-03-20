If you’re someone who watches smartphone durability tests and teardowns, you might already be aware that Asus’ latest gaming phone, the ROG Phone 5, failed miserably in YouTuber JerryRigEverything’s durability test. The phone cracked along the antenna lines, the screen stopped working, and the glass back shattered with minimal force. In the teardown video, Zack has now given insights into why the ROG Phone 5 could not survive the test.

Why ROG Phone 5 Failed the Durability Test

In the teardown video, Zack explains how smartphones are usually built with batteries and motherboards placed lengthwise in the handset. To accommodate this placement, he says that smartphones have a tall metal ridge to help separate the battery from the chipset. However, the ROG Phone 5 has five separate internal segments consisting of two battery segments and three circuit board portions.

These segments in question are not positioned lengthwise in the phone. Hence, there’s no internal structural rigidity in the device. Furthermore, Zack points out that the device has two weak points right at the center of the frame. He further warns against putting the device in a back pocket and sitting down.

In addition, if you are curious about the internals of the ROG Phone 5, you can watch the teardown video right here:

So, if you were planning to purchase this device when it goes on sale here in India on April 15, does this affect your purchase decision? Or are you someone who would rather use a case and not miss out on this gaming beast? Share your thoughts with us down in the comments section.

Featured Image: JerryRigEverything / YouTube