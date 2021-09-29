Asus to Offer Heavy Discounts on ROG Phones, All-in-One PCs, and Chromebooks During Festive Sale

Ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, many companies have started announcing new products and disclosing discount offers. Now, Asus has joined the list and announced exciting discounts on some of its mid-range and high-end products, ranging from smartphones and Chromebook to all-in-one PCs.

Discounts on Asus Products During Amazon and Flipkart Sale

Asus ROG Phones

Asus is giving heavy discounts on its ROG Phone series, including discounts on the ROG Phone 3 and the latest ROG Phone 5. While the ROG Phone 5 (review) came out comparatively recently, Asus already reduced the price of the ROG Phone 3 late last year.

However, the company is offering an additional discount of Rs 12,000 for customers for the occasion of Flipkart’s and Amazon’s festive sale events. So, you will be able to grab the 8GB + 128GB variant of the ROG Phone 3 at just Rs 34,999, which is Rs 12,000 less than the original price of Rs 46,999. As for the higher-end 12GB + 128GB model, you will receive an Rs 11,000 discount, bringing down the price from Rs 49,999 to Rs 38,999.

Other than this, customers will also be able to avail special cashback offers from various banks while buying the device from Amazon or Flipkart. Although the company is not offering such huge discounts on the ROG Phone 5, customers will get a 10% instant discount on the device when buying with Axis Bank or ICICI Bank debit/ credit cards.

Asus Chromebooks

The Taiwanese company is also offering a Rs 2,000 discount on Chromebook C214 and C223 (review) models. Moreover, there will be a Rs 1,000 discount on Chromebook C423 and C523 models. You can check out the original and discounted prices of Asus Chromebook models in the table below.

Model Regular Price Discount Discounted Price Chromebook C214 ₹24,999 ₹2,000 ₹22,990 Chromebook C223 ₹18,999 ₹2,000 ₹16,990 Chromebook C423 (Touch) ₹24,999 ₹1,000 ₹23,990 Chromebook C423 (Touch with HD) ₹25,499 ₹1,000 ₹24,490 Chromebook C423 ₹21,999 ₹1,000 ₹20,990 Chromebook C523 ₹22,499 ₹1,000 ₹21,490

Other than this, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank customers will also get an additional 10% discount on these Asus products.

All-in-One (AIO) PCs

While all-in-one (AIO) PCs can be expensive, Asus will be offering great discounts on some of its high-end AIO setups and ExpertCenter D7 Mini Tower PC during the sale event. You will be able to get up to an Rs 18,000 discount while buying the products during the sales on Flipkart and Amazon.

You can check out the table below for the original and discounted prices of the Asus PCs and Asus ExpertCenter D7 Mini Tower. Model Regular Price Discount Discounted Price ASUS ExpertCenter D7 Mini Tower ₹109,990 ₹18,000 ₹91,990 ASUS AIO V241 ₹72,990 ₹8,000 ₹64,990 ASUS AIO V241 ₹59,990 ₹5,000 ₹54,990 ASUS AIO V241 ₹59,990 ₹5,000 ₹54,990 ASUS AIO V222 ₹51,990 ₹5,000 ₹46,990 ASUS AIO M241 ₹36,990 ₹6,000 ₹30,990 ASUS AIO M241 ₹36,990 ₹6,000 ₹30,990 ASUS AIO M241 ₹34,990 ₹2,000 ₹32,990 ASUS AIO M241 ₹34,990 ₹2,000 ₹32,990 ASUS AIO M241 ₹32,990 ₹4,000 ₹28,990 ASUS AIO M241 ₹32,990 ₹4,000 ₹28,990 ASUS AIO M241 ₹30,990 ₹6,000 ₹24,990 ASUS AIO M241 ₹30,990 ₹6,000 ₹24,990

How Long Will the Asus Discount Offers Last?

Now, coming to the availability of the above offers, they will last for a whole week, starting from October 3 and ending on October 10. Furthermore, Flipkart Plus members would be able to get access to the offers a day early than regular customers. So, if you are one of the privileged customers of the e-commerce giant, you will be able to avail discounts on October 2.