Asus ROG Ally Officially Announced In India; Check out the Details Here!

After unveiling its first-ever gaming handheld device recently, Asus teased its arrival in India, stirring much excitement within the handheld gaming space. And now, it has finally been announced in India. It comes with all the flagship elements like a 120Hz display, a Ryzen Z1 chipset, and much more. Find out more here.

Asus ROG Ally: Price and Availability

The Asus ROG Ally will be sold in India for Rs 69,990. It will be available via Flipkart, Asus’ e-store, and the Asus retail outlets from July 12, 2023. Flipkart will also host a Flash Sale on July 7 for those of you who can’t wait to get your hands on the gaming console.

Apart from this, the first 200 customers to purchase the device from Asus’ e-store and offline store, will get gifted with a complimentary case worth Rs 2,000.

Asus ROG Ally: Specs and Features

The debut gaming console from Asus offers a 7-inch Full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. The panel comes with DTX Coating and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. To offer an enhanced gaming experience, there are additional display features like AMD’s FreeSync Premium, wide sRGB 100% color gamut, and 7ms response time.

The ROG Ally is powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen ZI processor paired with AMD Radeon graphics. It packs 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. ASUS has designed a new Zero Gravity Thermal System mesh design and dual fan system to maintain bearable temperatures.

With this console, you get the full handheld gaming experience, thanks to full-fledged controls galore. It comes with the customary ABXY buttons, a D-pad, L&R Hall Effect, analog triggers, L&R bumpers, 2 assignable grip buttons, and much more. For long-duration gaming sessions, there is a 40Wh battery with a 65W fast charger bundled within the box. You get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for free along with Windows 11 out of the box.

Other than that, there is support for Dolby Atmos speakers, Hi-Res audio, AI noise-canceling microphones, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, ROG XG Mobile Interface, and much more. It will be available in the white color option.