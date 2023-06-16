ASUS ROG Ally Is Headed Toward India, Official Teaser Confirms

Back in May 2023, Asus made its debut in the handheld gaming space with the ROG Ally. It offers flagship-grade hardware specifications like a 120Hz display, a Ryzen Z1 chipset, and much more. Now, the same flagship handheld experience is coming to India soon! Find out more here.

ASUS ROG Ally India Launch Soon!

Asus has teased the launch of the ROG Ally on Twitter. The image holds the Republic of Gamers (ROG) branding on the top right corner, with the “Allies Assemble” tagline. The handheld console is showcased in the form of a silhouette, with glowing ascent rings for the left and right sticks. As of now, Asus has not revealed an official launch date but this could happen soon. Get ready for gaming that never stops.​​#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/wIJm8M5y15— ASUS ROG IN (@ASUS_ROG_IN) June 15, 2023

To recall, the ROG Ally features a Full-HD 120Hz display with 500 nits of peak brightness and 7ms response time. The panel is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, with DTX Coating. The handheld console is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with AMD Radeon graphics. Out of the box, you get 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of NVMe Gen 4 SSD.

There is a new Asus designed and developed Zero Gravity Thermal System designed to maintain balanced temperatures. The mechanism is coupled with ROG’s Dust Filter and 0.1mm Ultra-thin Fins to keep the internal components devoid of dust.

In terms of controls, there are the ABXY buttons, D-pad, L&R Hall Effect, analog triggers, L&R bumpers, 2 assignable grip buttons, and many more. It comes with a 40Wh battery with a 65W charger and you get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for free along with Windows 11 out of the box. Other than that, there is support for Dolby Atmos speakers, Hi-Res audio, AI noise-canceling microphones, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, ROG XG Mobile Interface, and much more.

Also, it is worth mentioning that the ROG Ally will be the first handheld device that will officially launch in India. There’s no word on the pricing for the ROG Ally. It was launched for $700 in the U.S. So, we can expect it to be priced at around Rs 60,000. However, we can expect an official confirmation soon. In the meanwhile, do you think this is going to be a hit in India? Are you planning to get one? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below