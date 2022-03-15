Asus Refreshes Its ROG Strix and TUF Laptops with Latest Intel, AMD’s CPUs in India

Following the launch of the latest 12th-Gen Intel Core processors and AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series CPUs at CES 2022, Asus has refreshed its ROG and TUF series with new laptops in India. The company has announced a range of new laptops in the country today. This includes the new ROG Strix Scar 15 and 17 devices, the ROG Strix G-series laptops, the TUF F-series, and the TUF A-series laptops. So let’s take a closer look at the laptops in the following lineups.

Asus Refreshes Laptop Line in India

ROG Strix Scar 15 and 17

Starting with the flagship-grade ROG Strix Scar series, Asus has updated its ROG Strix 15- and 17-inch laptops with the latest components from Intel. The latest devices come packed with Intel’s Core i9-12900H CPU and the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU along with a MUX switch to boost the TGP of the graphical unit and improve the performance of the devices.

The ROG Strix Scar laptops also come equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and “radically redesigned fans” to support the thermal system. Other than these, the gaming laptop features a 240Hz display with support for Dolby Vision HDR and Adaptive-Sync tech, customizable Armour Caps and RGB lighting, fast charging, and more.

ROG Strix G15 and G17

Coming to the ROG G-series, Asus has integrated AMD’s latest Ryzen 6000 series processors along with Nvidia’s newest GPU offering. Hence, the new ROG Strix G15 and G17 come with up to AMD Ryzen 9-6900HX CPU paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Furthermore, there is a MUX switch in both models to boost AAA games and achieve optimal gaming performance.

Other than these, the new ROG Strix G-series laptops feature ROG’s Intelligent Cooling system to keep the temperatures as low as possible during intensive operations. Plus, the Strix G15 and G17 come with a fast-charging power-delivery technology that can take them from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

TUF F15 and F17

Apart from refreshing its Strix line of laptops in India, Asus has also launched new models of its TUF F-series devices. These are the same models that the company unveiled at the CES 2022 event earlier this year and they come with up to Intel’s 12th-Gen Core i7-12700H CPU paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Plus, the TUF F15 and the F17 also come with a MUX switch to boost their performance and provide an optimal gaming experience.

The TUF F15 and F17 come with 15- and 17-inch QHD panels with support for a 300Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync technology, respectively. Moreover, there is a Thunderbolt 4 port to connect secondary displays for multitasking, military-grade durability, up to 90Wh battery, and a dual speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos.

TUF A15 and A17

Coming to the AMD versions of the TUF series, the TUF A15 and A17 now come with AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 6800H processor. It is paired with up to the GeForce RTX 3060 GPU along with a MUX switch. The company says that the MUX switch can increase the performance of the devices by up 10% during intensive tasks. The refreshed TUF A-series models also feature a pair of 84-blade Arc Flow fans to ensure 13% more airflow, despite being 4.5% smaller than their predecessors.

Other than this, the TUF A15 and TUF A17 come with 15- and 17-inch QHD displays, respectively, with support for a 165Hz refresh rate (300Hz in Full HD) and adaptive sync technology. They are backed by a 90Wh battery with fast charging support, which is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of video playback on a single charge and goes from 0-50% in 30 minutes.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the prices of the new Asus ROG Strix and TUF laptops in India, they range from Rs 1,09,990 for the base variant of TUF A-series laptops and go up to Rs 2,64,990 for the flagship ROG Strix Scar series devices. You can check out the price of each of the new Asus laptops in the image attached below.

As for the availability of the device, while the ROG Strix Scar models, ROG Strix variants, and the TUF F-series laptops will be available to buy from March 15, the TUF A-series will make its way to the market sometime in the third week of April. All of them are available to buy on Asus’ official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores across India at launch.