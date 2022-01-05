CES 2022: AMD Announces Ryzen 6000 Series CPUs, New Radeon RX GPUs for Laptops and PCs

AMD unveiled a myriad of new products during its CES 2022 presentation today. The company introduced over 20 new Ryzen 6000-series mobile processors, three new Radeon RX 6000S GPUs for thin and light laptops, five new Radeon RX 6000S GPUs for premium gaming laptops, and more. Let’s take a look at the new AMD products that will power graphics-intensive laptops in 2022.

AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors Announced

Starting with the Ryzen 6000-series laptop processors, they are now based on the company’s upgraded “Zen 3+” core architecture and TSMC’s 6nm process to deliver better performance and reduced power consumption. The company says that the new Ryzen 6000 CPUs will offer a 40% reduction in power consumption and around 28% improvement in performance compared to its previous components.

The new Ryzen 6000 processors also switch to RDNA2 integrated graphics to offer advanced features like support for DirectX 12 Ultimate, 50% larger GPU compute engine, hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, and 2 times larger L2 caches. When comparing the Ryzen 7 6800U CPU with the integrated Intel Core i7-1165G7 and the discrete Nvidia GeForce MX450, the former delivered significant improvements in performance in games like Fortnite, DOTA 2, CS: GO, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

Furthermore, the new Ryzen 6000 series processors will also support other latest technologies like support for USB4, Wi-Fi 6, PCIe Gen-4, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth 5.2, DDR5/LPDDR5 RAM, and more. You can check out all the new Ryzen CPUs along with other details listed in the image attached below.

Coming to the desktop side of things, AMD announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, which is similar to the previous Ryzen 7 5800X. It has the same core and thread count as the latter. However, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D has an impressive 100MB of cache, thanks to AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology. The company further adds that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X and the Intel Core i9-12900K in gaming. It will launch sometime in Spring 2022.

Moreover, AMD also teased its upcoming Ryzen 7000 series CPUs for desktops, based on its Zen 4 architecture, that features a unique IHS design with exposed SMD capacitors. They will come with support for features such as DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 and will launch sometime in the second half of 2022.

AMD Radeon Graphics Announcements

Other than unveiling the Ryzen 6000 series processors, AMD also announced a range of new Radeon GPUs for next-gen premium gaming laptops, thin and light gaming laptops, and desktop PCs. The company says that the new GPUs “deliver incredible, next-level experiences to more gamers than ever.”

Starting with the Radeon RX 6000M GPUs, the lineup includes the Radeon RX 6850M XT, Radeon RX 6650M XT, Radeon RX 6650M, Radeon RX 6500M, and the Radeon RX 6300M mobile graphics processors. These will power premium gaming laptops from leading OEMs like Asus, HP, Lenovo, and more in 2022.

The Radeon RX 6000S series, on the other hand, will power thin and light gaming laptops. As per the company, it is the fastest-growing segment in the gaming laptop market. This GPU lineup includes GPUs like the Radeon RX 6800S, Radeon RX 6700S, and the Radeon RX 6600S.

For desktop PCs, AMD introduced a couple of new GPUs like the Radeon RX 6500 XT and the Radeon RX 6400 GPU that are designed to deliver 1080p gaming for next-gen AAA titles.

Furthermore, all the above Radeon GPUs are based on the new RDNA 2 architecture and come with high-bandwidth, low-latency AMD Infinity Cache technology, support for DirectX 12 Ultimate, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology, and various other advanced features to support high-refresh-rate gaming and immersive visuals.

Other than the above products, AMD announced several new products during its CES 2022 presentation. You can check it out from here to know all about AMD’s new offerings for this year. The company expects its new products to arrive in the market with laptops and desktops from leading manufacturers in February 2022. By the end of the year, AMD expects over 200 machines to sport its latest components.