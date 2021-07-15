After unveiling three new Chromebooks in the global market earlier this year, Asus has launched six affordable Chromebooks in India today. The new series includes a 2-in-1 hybrid device and three traditional laptops powered by Intel processors. So, here’s all you need to know about Asus’ latest Chromebook series.

Asus Chromebooks Launched in India

Asus says that the new Chromebooks are designed to be simple to use and fast. The series includes the Chromebook Flip C214, which is a 2-in-1 hybrid, and Chromebook C223, C423, and C523. So, before going to the price and availability, let’s take a look at the key specs and features.

Asus Chromebook Flip C214

Starting with the 2-in-1 Asus Chromebook Flip C214, the device is particularly designed to be extra tough to meet the uncompromising demands of students. It comes with a military-grade durability certification to withstand drops, bumps, and rigorous handling. The device also features a spill and tamper-resistant keyboard with a tested lifespan of 10 million keystrokes.

The Chromebook Flip C214 comes with an 11.6-inch touch-supported display fitted on a 360-degree hinge. It has an ergonomic design and can open up to 180-degree to lay flat on a surface or 360-degree for easy 1-to-1 collaborations.

Under the hood, the device packs an Intel Celeron 64-bit dual-core processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a MicroSD slot onboard that can expand the storage up to 2TB.

As for the battery, the Chromebook Flip features a 50Wh battery inside that can deliver up to 11 hours of battery life. Furthermore, there is a versatile selection of ports including 2 x USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The device also comes with a 5MP camera and stereo loudspeakers. It comes in a dark grey color option.

Asus Chromebook C223, C423, and C523

Coming to the next ones, the Chromebook C423 and C523 are higher-end models that can come with or without touch-supported displays. The Chromebook C223, on the other hand, is a lower-end model that comes with an inferior display and lower memory than its elder siblings.

So, the Chromebook C423 and C523 feature a 14-inch touch-enabled or non-touch-enabled LED display (take your pick) with support for a 60Hz screen refresh rate. The C523 displays come with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p, while the C423 displays have a 1366 x 768p resolution. The Chromebook C223, however, comes with a smaller 11.6-inch LED panel with anti-glare support and a resolution of 1366 x 768p.

Turning our focus to the internals, all three devices pack the Intel Celeron N3350 CPU paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The Chromebook C223 comes with 32GB of internal storage, while the Chromebook C423 and 523 models come with 64GB of storage. All of them have a MicroSD slot to expand the storage up to 2TB.

As for ports, the C223 features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, the C423 and the C523 come with 2x USB-A and USB-C ports onboard. Coming to the battery, all of them pack a 38Wh battery that can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Chromebook C223 comes in a grey color option. The Chromebooks C423 and C523 come in a silver colorway.

Price and Availability

The latest Chromebooks will cater to budget-centric consumers in India. Hence, they are priced aggressively. You can find the prices of these new Asus Chromebook models right below:

Asus Chromebook Flip C214 (Hybrid) – Rs 23,999

Asus Chromebook C223 – Rs 17,999

Asus Chromebook C423 (Non-Touch) – Rs 20,999

Asus Chromebook C423 (Touch) – Rs 23,999

Asus Chromebook C523 (Non-Touch) – Rs 20,999

Asus Chromebook C523 (Touch) – Rs 24,999

The devices will be available to buy on Flipkart, starting from July 22 at noon. You can check out the devices (C214, C223, C423, and C523) on Asus’ official website via the corresponding links.