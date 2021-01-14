Apart from unveiling the gaming-centric ROG laptops, refreshing its ZenBook and VivoBook line, and launching three new Chromebooks, Asus also unveiled two new ExpertBook notebooks for business users. These devices come packed with exclusive features that are designed to help corporate users carry out their day-to-day grind on the go more efficiently than ever.

Asus ExpertBook Laptops at CES 2021

ASUS ExpertBook B9

The ExpertBook B9 (B9400 vPro) is the second iteration of the flagship B9450 FA which the company launched late last year. This device is specifically designed for business users and is being termed as the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop. So, it is more than perfect for those corporate users who are always working on the go.

It comes with various management and security-focused features like Intel Hardware Shield that delivers unmatched performance, and hardware-enhanced security features. Also, with Intel Active Management Technology, managing data for remote working will be easy-breezy for users.

Coming to the technical specs, the upcoming ExpertBook B9, being the lightest business notebook in the world, weighs just 880g and features a massive battery that keeps the device on for 20 hours straight. It is powered by Intel’s vPro platform paired with the Intel Iris Xe GPU to deliver best-in-class performance.

There are two SSD slots to expand the storage of the device with support for RAID 0 and RAID 1 configuration. It also supports up to 32GB DDR4 RAM. There is also the mention of the ASUS AdaptiveLock system that detects the users’ faces for instant and hassle-free logins. Moreover, this model, as per Asus, has been tested according to the industry-leading MIL-STD 810H military standards.

ExpertBook B1

The Asus Expertbook B1, apart from packing the aforementioned technology, offers an array of configuration options specifically tailored for corporate users. It packs the 11th-gen Intel Core SoC paired with the Intel Iris Xe GPU. The company also added the Asus Intelligent Performance technology that lets users switch between Performance Mode, Balanced Mode, and Whisper Mode depending on the workload.

It comes with up to 48GB of RAM, dual storage (up to 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD), and optional Nvidia graphics. Users can choose from a 14-inch or a 15-inch NanoEdge display version that weighs 1.45kg and 1.72 kg respectively.

Moreover, the device features an array of other business-focused features and multi-layered security. There is also a spill-proof backlit keyboard, an integrated fingerprint sensor, an ErgoLift hinge-design for comfortable typing, and the screen is certified for low blue light emissions.

Now, Asus developed a few exclusive dedicated technologies, namely two-way AI noise-canceling tech, Wi-Fi Master Premium, a new virtual Numpad, and a physical cover for the camera, to enhance the devices’ core features. As a result, users of both the ExpertBook B9 and the ExpertBook B1 will be able to enjoy distraction-free conference calls, automatically find the best possible WiFi network, and be more productive with their devices anytime and anywhere.

Price and Availability

So, these were the two new ExpertBook devices that Asus unveiled at this year’s CES. As of now, there is no word on when these devices will be making their way to the consumers or the prices of these devices. However, going Asus’ reputation, these will be launched pretty soon in the market.