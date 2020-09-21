After announcing its intent to enter the commercial PC market in India, Asus has today launched its ‘Expert Series’ of laptops and desktops in the country for commercial users. The company says that its new series of PCs is “designed to up the professional standard of enterprise and businesses”.

The company has launched a total of 6 new laptops, 3 desktops, and 2 AIOs under the Expert line-up.

ExpertBook B9

This is the flagship laptop in the ExpertBook lineup of devices. The B9450FA is the lightest 14-inch business laptop in the world (per Asus), coming in at just 995 grams. It has a 14-inch frameless nane edge display with a 94% screen to body ratio. Plus, the ErgoLift hinge sets up the laptop at a more comfortable angle for typing.

Under the hood, you get 10th-gen Intel Core processors, up to 4TB SSDs, and up to 16GB RAM. There’s also WiFi 6 for advanced connectivity and future proofing. Moreover, you get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI port, and more, including an ethernet dongle in case you need a wired ethernet connection. The laptop comes with Asus’ NumberPad 2.0 technology where the touchpad doubles as the numpad as well. Moreover, it can function as a trackpad and a numpad simultaneously.

For durability and security, the laptop has passed military grade certification, and comes with an integrated Trusted Platform Module 2.0 to keep business-critical data safe.

The ExpertBook B9 is priced starting at ₹1,02,228 and will be available soon.

ExpertBook P2

The ExpertBook P2 is yet another lightweight business laptop aimed at productivity use-cases. The laptop comes with a NanoEdge 14-inch display for a small form factor overall. In fact, it fits a 14-inch screen in the chassis of a regular 13-inch laptop.

Under the hood you get 10th-gen Intel Core processors, Nvidia graphics cards, and 7200RPM hard disk drives. Plus, if you need faster storage, there’s an option to upgrade your storage with PCIe 3.0 SSDs.

For connectivity, you get USB Type-C ports, USB Type-A ports, RJ-45 ethernet port, microSD card reader, VGA, and HDMI ports. The ExpertBook P2 also comes with WiFi 6 for advanced networking, along with a host of business oriented security features. There’s also a webcam shield for privacy, along with fingerprint scanner support and TPM 2.0 for keeping data safe.

The ExpertBook P2 is priced starting at ₹58,697.

ExpertBook P1

Under the ExpertBook P1 line-up, Asus has launched four different variants today. The laptops come in 14-inch and 15-inch sizes, and offer “effortless performance, exciting innovations, and serious productivity at affordable prices”.

Under the hood, you get up to 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processors for work efficiency and multi-tasking. You also get WiFi 5 along with Bluetooth 4.1 in the P1 series. There are also plenty of ports here, including USB Type-C ports, and Type-A ports.

The ExpertBook P1 series starts at ₹25,323.

ExpertCenter Desktops

Asus has also launched three new desktops under the new Expert series. The ExpertCenter D8, ExpertCenter D6, and ExpertCenter D3 use Asus’ own motherboards. According to the company, “ASUS uses 100% solid capacitors for the motherboard electronics – that offer super stable peak-performance reliably over the years.”

The desktops are designed with fast IT maintenance in mind. As such, they come with tool-less drive bay access design. What’s more, the company has kept fan noise to a minimum to avoid unnecessary disturbances in a workplace setting. The desktops offer multiple display support, dedicated GPUs, and 80-plus certified PSUs for efficient power draw.

Same as the rest of the Expert series line up, these desktops also come with Military Grade certification for durability. They also have the TPM 2.0 module to ensure businesses’ data remains safe.

Of the three desktops announced today, the D8 is the flagship, offering 9th-gen Intel vPro processors, and DDR4 memory. The D6, on the other hand comes with 9th-gen Intel Core processors with DDR4 memory and support for dedicated GPUs. Lastly, the D3 is an entry-level business desktop with up to a 9th-gen Intel Core i5 processor.

The ExpertCenter D8 is priced starting at ₹55,429, the D6 is priced at ₹29,669, and the D3 is priced starting at ₹27,429. All of the prices are inclusive of a monitor as well.

All-in-One PC Series

Also announced were the Asus AIO V241FA and the V222FA. The V241FA comes with a 23.8-inch NanoEdge multi-touch display and an 88% screen to body ratio. It comes with Asus Splendid and Tru2Life video technologies for vibrant and vivid visuals. The AIO also comes with Asus SonicMaster audio system for rich, immersive sound. Under the hood, you get up to an 8th-gen Core i5.

The V222FA on the other hand offers a 22-inch NanoEdge Full HD display with 100% sRGB coverage. It comes with up to the 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processors, and discrete graphics. You also get up to 8GB DDR4 memory and a 1TB HDD or a 512GB SSD.

The V241FA is priced starting at ₹58,466 while the V222FA is priced starting at ₹25,839.