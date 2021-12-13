Asus CX1101 Chromebook with Military-Grade Durability, Intel CPU Announced in India

Earlier this year, Asus launched six affordable Chromebooks to cater to students and budget-centric customers in India. And today, the company has added another affordable Chromebook to its lineup in the country to offer customers a portable and rugged laptop for day-to-day use.

Asus CX1101 Chromebook Announced in India

Dubbed as the Asus CX1101, the new Chromebook from Asus comes with an 11.6-inch IPS LCD panel with anti-glare capabilities, 220 nits of peak brightness, support for 45% of NTSC color gamut, and a maximum resolution of 1366 x 768p. It has a 67% screen-to-body ratio and a 16:9 aspect ratio. There is also a 720p HD webcam at the front for video conferencing.

One of the USPs of the device is its robust build quality. The Asus CX1101 comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability to offer users a rugged laptop that can survive everyday knocks and drops. To further enhance the durability, Asus has integrated a metal reinforced 180-degree hinge and a spill-resistant keyboard, all while keeping the form factor of the laptop sleek and compact for portability.

Under the hood, the CX1101 is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, paired with Intel HD Graphics 600 integrated GPU. The device will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. There is also a microSD slot onboard that allows users to expand the storage by up to 2TB.

Other than this, the device features an array of ports, including 2 x USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, the new Asus Chromebook features dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 technology.

As for the battery, the Asus CX1101 packs a 42Wh Li-ion battery that can deliver up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. The device runs Google’s Chrome OS out of the box and allows users to access millions of Android apps via the Google Play Store.

Price and Availability

As Asus wants to cater to students and budget-centric customers with the Asus CX1101 Chromebook, the company will offer the laptop at an affordable price of Rs 19,999 in India. It will be available to buy exclusively from Flipkart, starting from December 15.

Moreover, as part of its introductory offer, customers can buy the laptop at Rs 18,990 from December 15 to December 21 in India. Plus, SBI cardholders will get an additional 10% discount and No-Cost EMI options (for a 6-month period) in India. So if you are in the market for an affordable Chrome OS-based notebook, we suggest you check out the Asus CX1101 on the company’s official website right now.