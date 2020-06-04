Asus has partnered with Unity Technologies, a platform widely used for developing mobile games. It is now recognized as a ‘Verified Solutions Partner of Unity’ and is tasked with ensuring that its SDK is optimized for the Unity Editor.

This partnership not only enables developers to test and develop their games on the Asus ROG Phone lineup. It also gives the Taiwanese phone maker an upper hand as developers will now be able to incorporate unique features, designed specifically for ROG Phones.

The ROG brand will create a Unity plugin that combines five of ROG Phone’s features. It includes the TwinView SDK, Gamepad SDK, Aura Light SDK, Refresh Rate Control SDK, and the Performance Boost SDK. Asus will add more SDKs to its Unity plugin as and when they become available on its devices.

Junbo Zhang, General Manager of Unity Greater China in an official statement said that he’s more than thrilled to have Asus onboard. “By providing access to the ROG Phone plugin, ASUS is enabling Unity developers to create next-level gaming experiences through the utilization of ASUS game-centric mobile phone series,” he added (via GSMArena).

On this occasion, Asus casually name-dropped the ROG Phone 3 while saying that the Unity plugin will “support five features of the ROG Phone 2, as well as the ROG Phone 3.” The company’s gaming smartphone saw tremendous success last year and we are now looking forward to its successor.

Asus Phone 3 was spotted at the WiFi Alliance last month and is confirmed to arrive with WiFi 6 support, which is expected with the backing of Snapdragon 865 SoC. It was again spotted on Geekbench, with model number I003D and 12GB of RAM. The screenshot you see above also confirms that the gaming phone will run Android 10 at launch. This means the ROG Phone 3 launch is imminent and should be right around the corner.