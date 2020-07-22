Alongside the ROG Phone 3, Asus has also launched a pair of USB Type-C gaming earphones to make up for the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack on its latest gaming phone. Dubbed the ROG Cetra, these in-ear gaming earphones were first unveiled in China last year – that too alongside the ROG Phone 2. It’s now that the company has decided to bring these earphones to India.

Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Asus ROG Cetra earphones have a distinct gamer-esque vibe. The earbuds seem chunky, boast an angular and aerodynamic design similar to the ROG Phone 3. And if you are a fan of RGB lighting then these will be right up your alley. The ROG logo on the earbuds shines in the signature red color – the RGB light is customizable though. The construction looks super sturdy and you also get a cord clip, different sized ear tips, fins, and a case for carrying the earphones.

ROG Cetra earbuds come equipped with 10mm Asus Essence drivers, which the company boasts will offer you “incredibly strong bass and optimized gaming sound” out-of-the-box. It also supports virtual 7.1 sound effects, which you can tweak via the Armoury II software on your PC.

The highlight of the ROG Cetra earphones is the support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. Asus has partnered with Sony to offer this feature and enable you to fully immerse yourself in gaming sessions. No distractions at all. However, if you want to talk to someone, Asus has baked an Ambient mode feature into these earphones. It switches off noise cancellation with the flick of a switch on the inline remote.

The in-line remote sports four buttons – three on top to control music playback and volume, and one on the edge to enable/ disable ANC mode. There’s an LED indicator present aboard the remote to tell you if ANC is enabled or not. You also get an omni-directional microphone in tow.

Asus emphasizes the presence of a USB Type-C connector aboard the ROG Cetra. It will allow you to plug these earphones not only into the ROG Phone 3 but any other device with a USB Type-C port. You can see the list of compatible smartphones on Asus’ official website right here.

Price and Availability

The company did not share the pricing details for the Asus ROG Cetra in-ear gaming earphones during the launch event. We will update this article as and when we learn more about the same.