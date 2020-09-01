Asus is today announcing that it is making a foray into the business PC category. The company already makes consumer PCs, laptops (both gaming and productivity oriented), motherboards, GPUs, monitors, and a lot more. Heading into the business PC category seems to be the natural next step for the brand.

The company says that the decision to enter this new segment comes at a time when a large number of companies across the world are encouraging people to work from home. Asus is hoping to provide comprehensive solutions to these companies and their employees.

The company has also announced Mr. Dinesh Sharma as the Commercial PC and Mobile Business head for Asus India. This was announced by Asus India & South Asia regional director Leon Yu.

“To drive our Commercial PC Business in India am happy to confirm that we have assigned the business head position for Commercial PC to Mr. Dinesh Sharma, who will now head both the Commercial PC and Mobile Business for Asus India. Dinesh joined ASUS India in 2016 and has played a key role in propelling the smartphone business of ASUS India. His rich industry knowledge combined with his strong business acumen makes him the perfect person to lead the commercial PC segment,” said Yu.

Just what products Asus will be launching in the business PC category for its users remains to be seen.