New Astro Bot Game for PS5 Unveiled at Playstation State of Play

PlayStation’s Astro Bot has always represented what the platform stands for. The simple yet fun 3D platformer was always one of the best parts of a PS5. Riding on that fan demand, Team Asobi, the maker of Astro Bot games, has revealed the biggest game for the franchise yet.

Astrobot will be a super-sized space adventure featuring over 80 levels across 6 unique galaxies. Explore vibrant forests, sandy beaches, and even a singing tree! Astro has 15 new abilities using the DualSense controller’s features for immersive gameplay.

From air-dashing with the Bulldog Booster to sucking up water with the Giant Sponge, these powers offer a variety of playstyles.

Image Courtesy: Sony

There are over 70 new enemy types, including massive bosses like Lady Venomara. The game also features hidden secrets, die-hard challenge levels, and reunions with classic PlayStation characters. Prepare for a smile-inducing journey filled with fun, exploration, and PlayStation history.

According to the reveal at the PlayStation State of Play event in May, Astro Bot will arrive on PS5 on September 6, 2024. The game will be available for pre-order on June 7th, 2024. Developers also shared some gameplay elements that are coming with the new game.

While Astro Bot is a game that stays underrated, a sequel for the free game bundled with PS5 will be a treat to check out. What are you expecting from the game? Are you excited about the Astro Bot game? Tell us in the comments below.