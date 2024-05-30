Monster Hunter Wilds Showcases First Gameplay Trailer

Capcom has already been on a roll, with Dragon’s Dogma 2 having immense success and their previous Monster Hunter games crossing their sales milestone. Capcom plans on continuing that success with the upcoming entry in their long-running monster-hunting RPG series. After revealing the game last year, we finally have a brand-new look at Monster Hunter Wilds.

First, let’s get some details out of the way. Monster Hunter Rise plans to launch in 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. A Nintendo Switch port isn’t confirmed as of now. However, with the Nintendo Switch 2 launching in 2025, we might see a port for the next Nintendo console sometime later.

The brand-new trailer at PlayStation State of Play showcases the first look at some gameplay and the backdrop for Monster Hunter Worlds. This time, players will be going to a new desert location. It seems there will be random Sandstorms mid-mission, which players must adapt to during hunting. Furthermore, there was a slight glimpse of the player character altering the environment to temporarily stop monsters from walking.

The gameplay and movement still look pretty similar to Monster Hunter: Rise, but much better. It has some hints of the fights we’ve seen previously in Dragon’s Dogma 2 but with that Monster Hunter touch.

We got a full detailed look at the Greatsword combat and some gun shooting while riding our mounts. We even have one full parry shown in the trailer, which looks pretty cool even by Monster Hunter standards. Overall, Capcom plans to outdo itself with Monster Hunter Wilds, continuing its streak of success. The new trailer demonstrates this.

Let us know what you think about it in the comments below and if you plan on playing the game with your friends at launch.