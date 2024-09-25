Sony Announces Ghost of Tsushima 2 as Ghost of Yotei

Anyone who has played the original Ghost of Tsushima knows the impact the game had on gamers. Well, after years of waiting, PlayStation finally unveiled Ghost of Tsushima 2 in the form of a spin-off titled Ghost of Yotei. The sequel will be produced by Sucker Punch itself. The game was announced at the official PlayStation State of Play.

Ghost of Yotei Takes Us Back to Japan

According to the announcement trailer, Ghost of Yotei takes place in 1603 Japan. The first scene reveals Mount Yotei as one of the game’s important parts. Throughout the trailer, we hear references to people trying to survive in the North which gives way to all the mountain landscapes and coldness we see.

While the trailer exposed little to nothing about Ghost of Yotei’s protagonist Atsu, it’s safe to assume the game along will follow the same lines as Ghost of Tsushima. For those unaware, Ghost of Tsushima, released in 2020, is an action-adventure game where we follow the story of Jin Sakai.

The first game’s story revolved around protecting Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan.

Ghost of Tsushima 2’s trailer has countless recurring elements of the previous game including amazing animations, the same cinematic style, the wind navigation system, and all the action we have come to know and love. Ghost of Yotei will be released on PS5 in 2025. While the exact date is yet to be mentioned, we sure are excited about it!

That being said, are you excited about the Ghost of Tsushima 2? What features do you want to see new in the Ghost of Tsushima sequel? Share your thoughts in the comments below.