Assassin’s Creed Hexe Details Leak Online

In 2022, Ubisoft shared its plans for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. AC Hexe was one of the games announced in development besides Red and AC: Mirage. Unfortunately, after its initial tease, we haven’t heard anything about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed entry. However, it now seems some new details have leaked online.

The information comes from Insider Gaming, which has received exclusive gameplay footage under the promise that it will not be made public. As it seems, Assassin’s Creed Hexe is still relatively early in development and is slated to release in 2026.

This game will launch on the Infinity platform, the rumored live-service platform for future Assassin’s Creed games. A 2022 Bloomberg report states that the game will take place during the 16th-century Holy Roman Empire and focus on witchcraft. Players will control a single female protagonist named Elsa, who possesses supernatural abilities.

The in-development footage shared with the website showcases some of Elsa’s witchcraft abilities. In the footage, 16th-century German soldiers hunt the character. To escape them, she possesses a nearby cat. Players can then control the cat by smashing glass bottles to distract the soldier’s attention. The footage also depicts a dark and gloomy setting to fit that era, opting for a linear experience akin to the older games.

Additionally, there are plans to add a brand new Fear System in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Hexe. The development team is inspired by the Assassin’s Creed Syndicate’s Jack the Ripper DLC. In it, players can incapacitate groups of enemies by performing feats that instill fear into everyone around them. Honestly, this system works wonders for this setting, as Witch fear was a widespread problem throughout that era, to the point where suspected witches were put on trial and killed.

Furthermore, it begs the question: How does the entire Witchcraft lore tie into the story? We know the universe of Assassin’s Creed is all about technology and the supernatural. Maybe, Elsa is one of the gods reincarnated into a brand-new body in that era. It is hard to pinpoint the reason for such supernatural powers, but it is a concept I’m curious to explore.

So, are you looking forward to Assassin’s Creed Hexe? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments below.