Apple finally launched its online store in India earlier last month. This has given Apple an amazing opportunity to bring more of its offerings to the country. After the iPhone 12 and HomePod mini, the company has now decided to cater to creatives by debuting its ‘Today at Apple’ programme in India.

Today at Apple

Though ‘Today at Apple’ is an offline in-store initiative, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the company to conduct the sessions online. Also, Apple does not have offline stores in the country just yet, so it is giving users in India a chance to attend these online sessions.

“Join us from 17 October to 29 November for a series of free virtual sessions from Today at Apple, as we celebrate the launch of the Apple Store online in India,” reads the landing page for the Illuminating Creativity Series. The company is kicking off this initiative with free music and photography lessons.

The photography sessions will focus on the basics, portrait photography, and more. These will be led by Siddhartha Joshi, Avani Rai, and Prarthna Singh in India. The music sessions will talk about the creative process and music creation via GarageBand. Popular home-grown musicians such as DIVINE, Prateek Kuhad, and others will take you through their process. You can check out the entire schedule right here.

For those unaware, the ‘Today at Apple’ programme was launched back in 2017. It sees the company organize in-store group sessions on topics varying from coding and music to photography and design. These sessions are conducted by Apple Creative Pros (who are employees with in-depth knowledge of the company’s tech and products) and other popular personalities.

Product Engravings

In addition, Apple now also offers the option to engrave an emoji or custom text on a few of its products, including the AirPods, iPad, and the Apple Pencil. The Cupertino giant will enable iPad and Apple Pencil buyers to have two lines of texts engraved (on the rear) in English.

AirPods or AirPods Pro buyers, on the other hand, have more freedom for creativity. You can not only get emojis engraved on the front but custom text in 8 different languages as well. This includes English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada

As I mentioned above, the product engravings are free and can be chosen while adding the product to the cart. You will see a ‘Free Engraving’ or ‘Personalise it for free’ option in the listing for eligible products.

Apart from this, Apple is also running a promotional Diwali offer for those looking to buy a new iPhone. You can snag a free pair of AirPods (worth Rs. 14,900) with the iPhone 11, which is now priced starting at Rs. 54,900 in India. And well, you can now get a free engraving on the AirPods too.