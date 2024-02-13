Apple Releases visionOS 1.0.3 for Easy Password Recovery

Apple has released the visionOS 1.0.3 update for Vision Pro, marking it as the first software update since the headset hit the shelves on February 2. Before Apple’s mixed-reality headset officially landed in stores, Apple released visionOS 1.0.1 and visionOS 1.0.2 with several bug fixes and improvements. Vision Pro was shipped with visionOS 1.0.2 as the first software update. The visionOS 1.0 and visionOS 1.0.1 updates were replaced before the headset was officially released.

It’s been less than two weeks since Apple released its high-end mixed-reality headset. Upon release, many reviewers and consumers point out a minor inconvenience-users can’t reset Vision Pro themselves if they forget the password. Fortunately, Apple quickly addressed this concern and released the visionOS 1.0.3 update on February 12. Image Courtesy: Mohit Singh/Beebom

“This update provides important bug fixes and adds an option to reset your device if you’ve forgotten your passcode.” – Apple Release Notes

With ‌visionOS‌ 1.0.3, Apple adds an option to erase data from the Vision Pro and reset the headset yourself if you forget the passcode. In addition to this, the update fixes unspecified bugs as well. Previously, you could only reset the headset by bringing it to an Apple Store. In case there isn’t any store nearby, users would have to ship the headset to Apple Support. Either of these situations was a bit inconvenient for users.

Luckily, that’s not the case anymore. With the visionOS 1.0.3 update, if a passcode is rejected a certain number of times, users will see an option to erase the Vision Pro. Users can install the new ‌visionOS‌ iteration by going to the Settings app -> Software Update section.

It’s worth knowing when you erase Vision Pro, it won’t remove the Activation Lock. So, if your headset gets stolen and the thief uses this feature to wipe it, he would still not be able to log in with another Apple ID.

Apple is also testing the first major update, visionOS 1.1 for Apple Vision Pro. Currently, visionOS 1.1 is under developer beta testing. When launched, the update will bring mobile device management support for using email, calendars, and contacts in enterprises.