Experience House of the Dragon Like Never Before with Vision Pro’s Immersive Environment

After nearly two years of wait, House of the Dragon has returned with season 2 on June 16, 2024. If you own an Apple Vision Pro, you should know there’s an immersive environment available inside the visionOS Max app that offers an unmatched experience for all things Game of Thrones.

Ever since the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset was launched in February, video streaming apps have become more than capable of offering unique experiences on visionOS, all thanks to immersive environments. For reference, Environments on Vision Pro are virtual spaces that can take immersive to a whole new level. They teleport you into amazing virtual spaces. If you’re a fan of House of the Dragon, and you own a Vision Pro, you can enter the Iron Throne Room with visionOS. A new update for the Iron Throne Immersive Environment on Max on Apple Vision Pro is LIVE!



– Updated ceiling with a never-seen-before mural of King's Landing.

– Spatial ambient audio

– The Green Banners



The Max app on visionOS offers an immersive environment that is perfect for watching House of the Dragon. It takes you out of your bedroom or living room and transports you into the Iron Throne Room from Game of Thrones. This immersive environment existed right from the Vision Pro’s launch, but it has got some worthy upgrades in the latest Max app update for House of the Dragon Season 2.

Unarguably, Immersive environments are the best way to demonstrate Vision Pro’s unique capabilities. Of course, Max has now become a remarkable exception, and so is the Disney+ app which offers several environments such as Star Wars’ Tatooine and Marvel’s Avengers Tower.

