Apple Introduces iOS 17.2 Update; Here’s What’s New!

After beta-testing, Apple has finally released the iOS 17.2 update for all. The update brings tons of new features (as opposed to the previous updates that mainly focused on bug fixes) like the new Journal app.

The Journal app, which is one of the highlights of iOS 17, will help you jot down your thoughts and experiences and if you are an ardent journal keeper, this will be a great addition for you. The app supports features like iCloud syncing, Touch ID/Face ID, scheduled notifications, filters, and the ability to group photos, workout data, and more.

The update also includes the new Translation option for the Action button so that conversations with others can easily be translated. For those who don’t know, the new button replaces the old alert slider and is currently found on the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max and can be remapped for you to use it for functions other than silencing the phone. To know more about how it works, check out our article here.

What’s More!

The Camera app has got an update too; there’s the introduction of Spatial video recording (for the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max), which is mainly meant for enhanced viewing experience on the Apple Vision Pro mixed headset. The telephoto lens of the iPhone 15 Pro models has also been improved.

The Weather app now has new widgets, a wind map snapshot, an interactive moon calendar, and more. Another app that got an update is Messages. There’s a new sticker option in the context menu, a catch-up arrow to easily read unread messages, contact key verification, and something new for Memoji.

There are bug fixes and improvements for Siri, AirDrop, and more, along with a new keyboard layout, a new Digital Clock widget, and more. The iOS 17.2 update is available for the iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS series, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE 3. It can be downloaded via the Settings.

In addition to this, Apple has introduced iPadOS 17.2, macOS Sonoma 14.2, tvOS 17.2, and watchOS 10.2 updates!