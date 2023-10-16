Apple Expected to Release M3 MacBook Pro and Air Next Year

Apple has released its slot of 2023 products and we are now focusing on what will arrive next year. There’s some information on the next-gen MacBook Pro and Air models and as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming M3 chip will power these. Have a look at the details.

M3 MacBooks Now Coming in 2024!

Mark Gurman, via his latest Power On newsletter, has revealed that Apple is prepping to launch its next-gen M3 silicon next year and this will be seen powering the new MacBook Air and Pro models. It is suggested that the MacBook Pro with 14-inch and 16-inch screen size options are in the DVT (design validation test) stage and should be out by springtime 2024.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is said to have the M3 Pro chip while the 16-inch MacBook Pro could include the M3 Max chip. The M3 MacBook Air with 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes is in their EVT, or engineering verification test, stage and should be released by 2024 Summer.

M2 MacBook Air (14-inch)

Apple has been found testing the M3 (with the Mac mini) and the M3 Pro chips and it seems like this will soon see fruition but may not arrive as expected earlier. For those who don’t know, the new MacBooks with the new silicon were expected this month (just after the iPhone 15 series launch) but Gurman has now shunned that away!

The M3 chip is likely to include four variants; a standard M3 chip, an M3 Pro, an M3 Max, and an M3 Ultra. This could pack up to 28 CPU and 80 GPU cores, which is massive. To attain a higher core density, Apple might use TSMC’s 3nm process. To recall, Apple just introduced the 3nm A17 Pro Bionic chipset.

In addition to this, Apple is also planning the new entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini models with faster chips for this month but there might not be anything so major. Since these are just predictions, we will have to wait for a final word to see what Apple’s Mac plans for 2024 look like. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned. Meanwhile, do let us know if you are waiting for the M3-based MacBooks in the comments below.

Featured Image: M2 Max MacBook Pro