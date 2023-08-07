Apple Might Be Testing Another M3 Mac; Could Be the Mac mini

With the M2 Pro and M2 Ultra-based Macs out of the way, it is time for Apple to treat us with the much anticipated M3-based Macs. Back in May, we learned that the Cupertino tech giant is testing the alleged M3 Pro SoC-based MacBook. Now, thanks to Gurman, it appears that Apple is ramping up the testing of M3 Macs. And this time, it could be a new Mac mini. Here are the details.

M3-Based Mac Mini Launching Soon?

As per the latest report shared by Mark Gurman via his Power On newsletter, Apple has ramped up the testing of its M3-based Mac models with a base variant of the upcoming M3 Apple Silicon. The alleged M3 Mac is being tested with 8 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores with 24GB of RAM. The chipset comprises four efficiency cores and four performance cores. Gurman has further added that the device in question is running the latest MacOS Sonoma 14.1 version. Based on the configuration, this will most likely be the next Mac mini, codenamed, ‘Mac 15,12.‘

It is believed that there are currently seven M3-based Macs that are in development. This includes a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 15-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro SoC, a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max SoC, and the above-mentioned M3 Mac mini.

Source: 16-inch MacBook Pro

The entry-level M3 chipset is similar to the entry-level M2 SoC. Although, the M3 Pro chipset will probably offer noticeable generational upgrades in comparison to last year’s M2 Pro chip. In comparison to M2 Pro’s 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, the M3 Pro could come equipped with 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores. It will also pack an additional 4GB of RAM. This will be achieved by a new 3nm fabrication process that will reduce the distance between the transistors on the chip.

As of now, Gurman sticks with his previously reported October launch window for Apple’s M3-based Mac portfolio. And although we can vouch for Gurman’s reliability, it is best to take these developments with skepticism. We will be sure to keep you in the loop as soon as we gain something concrete. In the meanwhile, are you excited about the next upgrade to Apple Silicon for Macs? Which device are you the most excited about? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Featured Image: M2 Mac mini