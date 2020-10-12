The festive season is right around the corner and phone makers are gearing up to offer the best deals to Indian consumers. Amazon and Flipkart have already announced their biggest sale events, along with some crazy deals. And now, Apple has jumped into the action with the announcement of the first-ever deal via its official online store in India.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Diwali Offer

As part of the Diwali festivities, the Cupertino giant will be offering a pair of free AirPods on the purchase of every iPhone 11 through its online store. For those unaware, Apple finally debuted its online store in India earlier last month. You can now customize and buy the Apple products of your liking directly from the company’s website.

Apple announced this promotion via a banner pinned at the top of its online shop. The offer will be applicable from 17th October. The details around the free AirPods offer are rather scarce at the moment. We don’t know if you will get the TWS earbuds with every iPhone 11 model or just the basic one. Also, we are unaware whether the AirPods case will support wireless charging or be the standard one at that.

As for what this offer means in terms of monetary benefits, you will be able to own an iPhone 11 and AirPods for Rs. 68,300 for the 64GB RAM base variant. This effectively brings down the iPhone 11’s price down to just Rs. 53,400 if we take into account that Apple will bundle the standard Rs. 14,900 AirPods with the device.

Now, a good question that might pop up in your head would be – Is Apple’s deal better than the discounted iPhone 11 available on Amazon India?

Let’s Do The Math

We might not be talking about Poco and OnePlus here, but we are here to help you pick the best deal during the Diwali season. So, which is the better offer – Amazon’s hugely discounted iPhone 11 deal + buying AirPods separately or Apple’s own iPhone 11 + free AirPods? Let’s find out right here –

The iPhone 11 base variant retails at Rs. 68,300 and you get the AirPods, which cost Rs. 14,900 for free. We already broke down this calculation right above and it reveals that a consumer will need to spend Rs. 68,300 on Apple’s online store to own an iPhone 11 and AirPods.

During its month-long Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon will be selling the iPhone 11 for just Rs. 49,999 for the 64GB base variant. That’s already Rs. 3,400 less than the effective discounted price of the device on the Apple store.

The standard Airpods are selling for Rs. 13,499 on Amazon India’s website, which means they are discounted by ~Rs. 1,500 in comparison to the Apple Store. Now, if you get the iPhone 11 and Airpods during the Amazon sale, you will have to pay a total of Rs. 63,498 for the two products.

If our math is correct, then you will be spending around Rs. 5,000 less for the iPhone 11 and AirPods combo on Amazon India as opposed to the Apple Store. The latter, however, does provide you additional benefits such as Apple Care+, student discounts, and better trade-in value for your current smartphone.

So, if you are planning to buy the iPhone 11, we suggest you queue for Amazon’s Great Indian Festival event to save up some precious moolah for other attractive offers during the festival season.