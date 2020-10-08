Looking to purchase a lot of new gadgets, clothes, and home decor items this festive season? Well, Amazon wants to be your go-to destination for shopping as its “Great Indian Festival” sale won’t be a quick three-day affair this time around. Instead, the company has confirmed that its festive sale event will run for a whole month.

Yeah, you are reading it right. Amazon has decided to run a month-long sale event in hopes to fulfill the demands of weary shoppers and out-perform its arch-nemesis, i.e. Flipkart. The Great Indian Festival, as we learned yesterday, will kick off 17th October and keep offering discounts, crazy deals, and new products up until Diwali, i.e. mid-November.

“There’s one single reason for having a month-long celebration – it’s how customers behave. Starting from Dussehra and Navratri and ending with Dhanteras, we felt this actually reflects the way India celebrates, and we should do what consumers want,” said Manish Tiwary, vice president of Amazon India. It’s a month-long festive season and the American e-commerce giant is looking to serve shoppers for the entire duration.

Amazon believes that the sale will benefit both sellers and buyers alike as they have been affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown period earlier this year. It has lined up 900 new product launches from popular smartphone, electronics, fashion, and FMCG brands. We will see some attractive discounts on the new spherical Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick Lite. The OnePlus 8T launches in the same week and so does new Motorola appliances.

For those unaware, Flipkart is holding its “Big Billion Days” sale next week, starting from 16th October. It will be a six-day-long event as compared to Amazon’s month-long mega festivities. So, are you ready to be bombarded with some sweet discounts and deals in the coming weeks? Will we see more heavily discounted deals like the iPhone 11 or not? Let’s keep an eye out.