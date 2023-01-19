Apple Introduces New HomePod with Spatial Audio Support

Apple has introduced the new HomePod smart speaker in India and global markets. The new HomePod, which succeeds the one launched in India in 2020, comes with Spatial Audio support, improved Siri, and more new features, at a slightly higher price. Have a look at the details below.

HomePod (2023): Specs and Features

The 2nd Gen HomePod has the same design as its predecessor; it features a transparent mesh design and a backlit touch. It comes with support for high-fidelity audio and Spatial Audio tracks. The smart speaker comes with a setup of a 4-inch high-excursion woofer, 5 beamforming tweeters, a built-in bass-EQ mic, and a 2omm diaphragm. There’s the S7 chip, as opposed to the A8 chip on the first-generation HomePod.

It also comes with room-sensing tech to tell the surface it’s on and can be paired with an Apple TV 4K. You also get the stereo pair feature, which creates a better soundstage and an enhanced music experience by pairing up two HomePods using AirPlay. The smart speaker can also be connected to a HomePod mini.

The new HomePod’s improved Siri can provide reminders, message notifications, and more with a simple ‘Hey, Siri.’ It can also control smart home devices and is compatible with Matter. It also gets Sound Recognition and a built-in temperature and humidity sensor.

Additionally, there’s support for the Ultra Wideband technology so that one can play the same song on the HomePod, which is being played on the iPhone. The 2023 HomePod gets Find My and end-to-end encryption for all communications.

Price and Availability

The new Apple HomePod is priced at Rs 32,900 and will be available to buy, starting February 3. This is a rather expensive offering given that the 2020 model retailed at Rs 19,900.

It comes in Midnight and White colors.