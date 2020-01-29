Originally launched back in 2018, Apple has finally decided on bringing its high-end smart speaker, the HomePod, to India. The Cupertino giant did not make any announcements around the HomePod’s imminent arrival in India (not even a press release), but the device is now shown on Apple India’s website, complete with the pricing.

The Apple-branded smart speaker will be available in the country for ₹19,900 — which is expensive, but still a lower price than the HomePod’s US price of $299 (~₹21,000).

The speaker comes with Apple’s HomeKit for smart home control, and uses Siri to enable voice control of your smart home and for other related functions. The speaker focuses more on the sound quality, however, and the Cupertino giant has always marketed the speaker as one of the best sounding smart speakers out there — a claim that I’d like to test out for myself.

The HomePod is relatively small for the kind of sound it promises, standing at just about 6.8-inches in height, and comes packed with 7 tweeters each with its own customised amplifier, a six-mic array for far-field voice recognition with Siri, and a high-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier. Plus, there’s an Apple-designed A8 chip inside it to enable all its smarts, including that cool feature which allows users to transfer music from iPhone to HomePod easily.

Apple hasn’t said anything about when consumers will be able to buy the HomePod in India with the website simply asking visitors to check back later for availability. However, we will be keeping an eye out for more details around the HomePod in India, so check back often for more updates.