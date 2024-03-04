Apple Launches New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 Chip

The wait is finally over! Merely hours after speculation, Apple unveiled its much-anticipated and updated MacBook Air lineup with the M3 chip, in 13-inch and 15-inch options. Apple ditched the traditional launch event route and introduced its new Macs via a press release.

The new M3 MacBook Air models are available for pre-order starting today, with shipping kicking off as early as March 8. Check out the complete specification and availability details below.

M3 MacBook Air: Specs and Features

The brand-new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air feature a strikingly thin and light design with a durable aluminum unibody enclosure. With the M3 processor on board, these new Apple notebooks are a perfect blend of power-efficient performance and portability. The new Air is claimed to deliver a top-notch performance and up to 18 hours of battery life.

Talking about the specifications, the M3 MacBook Air comes with a faster 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU, and 24GB of unified memory. Interestingly, Apple is calling the new M3 MacBook Air the “world’s best consumer laptop for AI”, all the credit goes to the faster 16-core Neural Engine. These new M3 Macs are up to 60% faster compared to the M1 MacBook Air models.

One of the highlight features of the new M3 MacBook Air is the support for up to two external displays, which is a notable and much-needed upgrade from a single display on the previous Apple Silicon Macs. Bear in mind, that it only works when the laptop lid is closed.

Image Courtesy: Apple Newsroom

Now, that means you can finally set up a MacBook Air workstation with two external displays, but the laptop should remain in clamshell mode. When you open the lid, the screen is lit up and you’ve got access to only one active external display, as in the case of previous M1 and M2 Macs.

Along with the M3 chip, the new ‌MacBook Air‌ offers Wi-Fi 6E support, offering up to 2x faster Wi-Fi performance. There are Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes to deliver amazing voice clarity during audio and video calls.

In terms of design, the M3 MacBook Air looks pretty similar to the M2 model, featuring a flat-edged chassis and a slim bezel screen with a notch cutout that holds a 1080p FaceTime camera. You’re also getting a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID integrated into the power button.

M3 MacBook Air: Price and Availability

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip starts at $1,099 and $999 for students. Whereas, the 15-inch M3 Air model starts at $1,299 and $1,199 for students. It’s nice to see Apple sticking to the same price points as the previous M2 models, which have been discounted.

The new M3 MacBook Air comes in four gorgeous color options, including Midnight, Starlight, Space grey, and Silver. Both 13-inch and 15-inch models are up for pre-orders from the Apple online store, with shipping starting from March 8.