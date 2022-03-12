Apple’s New Budget iPhone SE 3 Beats iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 Ultra on Geekbench

Apple finally released its much-awaited iPhone SE 3 with its current flagship-grade A15 Bionic chipset alongside a new M1-powered iPad Air, a new Mac Studio, and a new Studio Display recently. The new iPhone SE 3 comes as a budget-focused device, packing flagship-grade internals. Nonetheless, despite being the cheapest iPhone in the company’s portfolio, the iPhone SE 3 beats last year’s iPhone 13 and even Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra on Geekbench 5. Let’s take a look at the details.

iPhone SE 3 Beats iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 Ultra on Geekbench

Following its official launch at the “Peek Performance” event last week, the Geekbench 5 scores of the iPhone SE 3 (2022) were published on the official website. Surprisingly, the model identifier for the device on Geekbench’s website is “iPhone 14,6”. While the device was able to achieve a single-core score of 1695, the multi-core score stood at 4021.

Considering its starting price of Rs 43,900 in India, the Geekbench scores of the iPhone SE 3 are pretty impressive. Comparing them with the scores of Apple’s current flagship iPhone 13, which also packs the A15 Bionic chip, they are pretty close. While the single-core score of the iPhone SE is a tad bit higher than the 1672 single-core score of the iPhone 13, the 4481 multi-core score of the iPhone 13 is much higher than that of the iPhone SE 3’s multi-core score.

Now, what is really surprising is the fact that Apple’s iPhone SE 3 was able to beat the top-tier model of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series, that is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The official single-core and multi-core Geekbench scores of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are 1232 and 3433, respectively. As you can see, these scores are significantly lower than iPhone SE 3’s single-core and multi-core scores.

So, if you are willing to carry an iPhone with those huge front bezels and a Touch ID-enabled home button in today’s world of smartphones with notches, punch-holes, and an under-display fingerprint sensor, the iPhone SE 3 will not disappoint you in terms of performance. You can check our in-depth story on iPhone SE 3 to know more about its specs and features and find the Indian prices of the iPhone SE 3 right here. And as Apple discontinued the iPhone SE 2020, it is now the only budget device in Apple’s current iPhone lineup.