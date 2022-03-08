Here’s How Much the New Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) Costs in India

The iPhone most of us have been waiting for, i.e. the iPhone SE 3, has finally gone official at the first Apple event of 2022. The new iPhone SE (2022) comes with the latest A15 Bionic chipset, 5G support, and more. Let’s take a look at the India prices and availability details of the iPhone SE 3.

iPhone SE 3 Price and Availability in India

The iPhone SE 3 comes in three storage options, much like the global variants, and here’s what it would cost in India if you intend to buy it:

64GB : Rs 43,900

: Rs 43,900 128GB : Rs 48,900

: Rs 48,900 256GB: Rs 58,900

The starting price isn’t much high as compared to the 2020 iPhone SE, which had a starting price of Rs 42,500 at the time of launch. It will be up for pre-orders in India starting March 11 and can be purchased from March 18. You can choose from 3 colorways, namely Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED).

iPhone 3: Specs and Features Recap

The iPhone SE 3, as rumors and even Apple, have already confirmed, comes with 5G support. It has an iPhone SE 2-esque design and packs a single rear camera, a dated ‘bezel-full’ display, and supports Touch ID. So, no innovation over here. It also comes with a small 4.7-inch Retina HDR display. The difference is Ceramic Glass Shield for the phone to become sturdier and offer improved protection from accidental damage.

But, there are various improvements under the hood. The new third-gen iPhone SE is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset to match the performance of the latest iPhone 13 series. It comes with up to 256GB of storage and runs iOS 15.

The cameras have also seen some changes. There’s support for Deep Fusion, Smart HDR, Portrait mode, Photographic Styles, low-light photography, 4K video recording, and more. Although, the 12MP main camera and a 7MP selfie shooter are retained from the predecessor model.

The main pain point of the iPhone SE 2, which was safely the battery, has been given some attention. The bigger battery here can provide up to 15 hours of video playback, 50 hours of audio playback, and more on a single charge. Plus, it supports wireless charging and fast charging.

iPhone SE 3 (2022) also supports IP67 water resistance and is partially made up of recycled products for a sustainable environment. So, are you planning to buy this budget-centric iPhone in India? Let us know in the comments below.