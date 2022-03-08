iPhone SE 3 with 5G Support, A15 Bionic Chipset Officially Launched

Almost a year’s rumors and leaks have finally taken the shape of an actual iPhone SE 2 successor. At this year’s first event, Apple has today introduced the iPhone SE 3 we have only heard of as part of the rumor chain. And corroborating those very rumors, we now have the latest affordable iPhone’s details with us. Check them out right here.

iPhone SE 3 Is Finally Here!

The next-gen iPhone SE model has one major highlight, which is 5G support. This is something we have known for a while but Apple has finally put the confirmation stamp on it, making the iPhone SE 3 the first inexpensive 5G iPhone.

What might not be considered a highlight is its design, though! The new iPhone SE 3 takes design cues from its predecessor and features an iPhone 8-like design, which means you get thick bezels and a single rear camera. While some may like the compact 4.7-inch screen size, others might think it’s too obsolete for 2022.

The Retina HD display is LCD in nature and supports Haptic Touch and Ceramic Shield Glass layer, much like the iPhone 12 and 13 series. It is a layer made of glass and ceramic for better protection from drops or accidents. Instead of the Face ID, it has support for the old-school Touch ID.

As expected, the iPhone SE 3 is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset also found on the latest iPhone 13 lineup. It offers better CPU and GPU performance as compared to the iPhone 8. As usual, there’s no word on the phone’s RAM and storage, but we expect to get details on this soon. That said, we know that the phone is available with up to 256GB of storage.

For photography needs, there’s a 12MP rear camera with support for OIS. The selfie snapper at the front is rated at 7MP. To ensure improved performance (thanks to the powerful A15 Bionic chip), the iPhone SE 3 includes features like Deep Fusion, Smart HDR, Portrait mode with six Portrait Lighting effects, and loads more.

With an aim to solve the battery issues of the iPhone SE 2, its successor comes with improved battery life. It also supports wireless charging and fast charging. The new iPhone SE runs iOS 15. Hence, the new iPhone has support for features like Focus mode, SharePlay, and more.

Other details worth noting are partial use of recycled products in the 2022 iPhone SE’s chassis materials, water resistance, and more.

Price and Availability

The iPhone SE 3 is another attempt on Apple’s part to provide users with an inexpensive (if not an affordable) iPhone experience, but this time doesn’t go for the affordable price. It starts at $429 (around Rs 32,900), which is higher than the $399 price tag of the iPhone SE 2.

The iPhone SE 3 will be available to buy, starting March 18. And the pre-order will start on March 11. The device comes in three colorways, namely Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED).