Apple Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, 27-Inch Studio Display Launched; Check Out the India Prices!

Alongside the new iPhone SE 2022 and the M1-powered iPad Air 5, Apple has launched its most powerful Mac computer in the form of the Mac Studio at its “Peek Performance” spring event yesterday. The tech giant also unveiled a new 27-inch 5K display as the Studio Display to complete the Mac Studio setup. Let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the Mac Studio and the Studio Display.

Apple Mac Studio, Studio Display Launched

Starting with the Mac Studio, it is an all-in-one system that is designed to cater to creative professionals. It comes in a 7.7 x 7.7 x 3.7-inch all-aluminum chassis with a circular air vent at the bottom to cool down the CPU and GPU during operation.

Speaking of the CPU and GPU, the Mac Studio can be configured with either an Apple M1 Max chipset or the company’s latest and greatest M1 Ultra chipset. While the M1 Max variant comes with a 10-core CPU, up to a 32-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, the M1 Ultra model packs a 20-core CPU, up to a 64-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine. As for the memory, the M1 Max model comes with up to 64GB of unified memory, along with up to an 8TB SSD. The M1 Ultra Mac Studio, on the other hand, comes with up to 128GB unified memory and up to 8TB SSD.

Coming to the I/O port selection, the Mac Studio features 4x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2x USB-A ports, 1x HDMI port, and a 10GB Ethernet connector. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio combo jack and support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 technologies. Additionally, it comes with support for 8K ProRES videos and runs macOS Monterey.

Now, the Apple Studio Display joins the Pro Display XDR and comes in a smaller form factor. In fact, Apple discontinued its 27-inch iMac after its launch. The latest Apple monitor, with an aluminum and all-screen design, features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with support for True Tone and a peak brightness of 600 nits. There is also a nano-texture glass option for the Studio Display.

Furthermore, the Studio Display has an A13 Bionic chip and features a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage function that automatically widens the field of view when someone gets into the frame. Additionally, it comes with a 6-speaker audio system with support for Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and a three-mic array with studio-quality mics.

Other than these, the Studio Display features three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 4 port to connect various accessories or connect the Studio Display with any MacBook or Mac model. Users can also buy the new silver-and-black-colored Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse separately.

Price and Availability

Mac Studio

Mac Studio with M1 Max: Starts at Rs 1,89,900

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra: Starts at Rs 3,89,900

You can check out the prices of all the Mac Studio configurations on Apple’s official website in India.

Mac Studio Display

Standard-glass model: Starts at Rs 1,59,900

Nano-texture glass model: Starts at Rs 1,89,900

You can check out the full prices from over here. Both the Mac Studio and Studio Display are currently available to order on Apple’s website in India and the sale starts on March 18. So, what do you think about the new Apple Mac devices? Let us know in the comments below.