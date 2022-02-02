Apple Imports iPhone SE+ 5G, New iPad Models in India for Testing; Launch Imminent

Rumors about the next-gen iPhone SE with 5G have been making headlines since last year. Now, according to a recent report, Apple has brought in a budget iPhone model and two new iPad models in India for testing purposes, suggesting that they will launch soon in India. So, let’s take a look at the details.

iPhone SE+ 5G, New iPad Models Launching in India Soon

A report from 91Mobiles cites industry sources with knowledge about the matter. As per the report, the Cupertino giant imported a budget iPhone model, which could very well be the next-gen iPhone SE, a new iPad Air, and a budget iPad model in India. Hence, the expectations of an early 2022 launch might turn true.

It is reported that Apple has imported three models of the budget iPhone, with model numbers A2595, A2783, and A2784 for testing. It also mentions that the device could be priced somewhere around $300 (~Rs 22,431) in India.

For those who don’t know, we have been hearing rumors about the 2022 iPhone SE for some time now. It was previously reported that Apple could launch the device with the iPhone SE 3 moniker in the market. However, recent reports have suggested that the company would launch it as the iPhone SE+ 5G. The device will reportedly come with a 4.7-inch display along with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, improved battery life and cameras, and more.

Coming to the new iPads, it is revealed that Apple has also imported new iPad Air models, with model numbers A2588 and A2589 for testing purposes. It could be the alleged iPad Air 5, which is expected to feature the same design as the Air 4, A15 Bionic chipset, and some improvements in various sections. There could also be a budget iPad in tow, as two products with model numbers A2757 and A2761 have been shipped as well. However, not much is known about it. The price of the iPad Air models could be between Rs 37,500 and Rs 52,300, while the budget iPad model could be launched under the Rs 25,000-mark in India.

These new Apple devices are slated to launch in March or April this year. But, since these details aren’t official, we should take them with a grain of salt. We expect more information to surface ahead of their official release. So stay tuned for updates and let us know your thoughts about the upcoming Apple devices in the comments below.