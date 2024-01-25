Apple to Be the First Recipient of TSMC’s 2nm Chips in 2025

Apple will also need to change its chip design to accommodate the new technology.

To maximize production, TSMC has already invested billions in 2 new facilities, with the approval for 3rd one pending.

Apple is set to be the first to utilize TSC's cutting-edge 2nm chip technology, with production slated for the latter half of 2025.

In a recent development, Apple is widely believed to be leading the charge in utilizing TSMCs’ upcoming 2nm chips, as reported by DigiTimes.

The news, delivered via DigiTimes’ “Tomorrow’s Headlines” alert, outlines TSMC’s plan to commence the production of 2nm chips in the latter half of 2025. The transition from the current 3-nanometer architecture, already implemented in Apple’s latest iPhones and Macs, is expected to significantly enhance speed and power efficiency.

The move to 2nm involves TSMC’s adoption of GAAFET (Gate-All-Around Field-Effect Transistors) with nanosheets, departing from the current FinFET technology. This shift promises faster speeds with a smaller transistor size and lower operational voltage, albeit with a more complex manufacturing process.

Also, TSMC is sparing no expense in preparing for this transition, as it is investing billions in constructing two new facilities dedicated to 2nm chip production, with plans for a third pending approval. And, with Apple being TSMC’s primary client, the Cupertino tech giant will also need to make hardware changes to accommodate this new technology.

We have already seen Apple’s recent adoption of 3-nanometer chips, reflected in the Apple A17 Pro chip for iPhone 15 Pro models and the M3 series chips in Macs. The upgrade from 5nm to 3nm technology brought a notable 20% increase in GPU speeds, 10% faster CPU speeds, and a doubling of Neural Engine speed.

Between the current 3nm and the upcoming 2nm nodes, TSMC is introducing various new 3nm improvements, including the already released N3E and N3P chips. Forthcoming releases like N3X for high-performance computing and N3AE for automotive applications are also in the pipeline.

Rumors also suggest that TSMC is already laying the groundwork for more advanced 1.4-nanometer chips, which are expected to debut as early as 2027. Apple is reportedly looking to secure TSMC’s initial manufacturing capabilities for both 1.4nm and 1nm technologies, further underlining the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of semiconductor innovation.