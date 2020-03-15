Apple has already suffered due to the dangerous outbreak of the COVID-19 causing Coronavirus. Now, the company is taking steps in its retail stores to prevent the disease from spreading. According to a recent report by Business Insider, the Cupertino-based tech giant is preventing customers to try on some of its products in the Apple Stores.

The report comes as the death toll continues to rise in the United States and many new cases of the disease are emerging in the country. So, to prevent the spread of the novel disease, Apple is taking some subtle steps in its retail stores around the country.

According to the report, Apple has informed its employees in some of the Apple stores not to encourage customers to try-on Apple watches or AirPods, unless the customer exclusively requests the employees. This is to prevent the spread of the virus that can cause COVID-19 as the try on products are worn by so many customers who come to the store. And as products like the Apple Watch and AirPods are close contact products, these can transfer the virus much more easily than products like the iPhones and the iPads.

Apple took this step to protect the customers as well as the employees working in the stores. They also reduced the number of sitting furniture in the store to increase the distance between the customers. Apart from these steps, the company has taken several other measures in the past few weeks that involved cleaning and disinfecting the stores and installing hand-sanitizers in the stores.