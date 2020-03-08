The Covid-19 a.k.a coronavirus is spreading like a wildfire around the world. It has already been a reason for the shutdown of many global events like the MWC 2020 and Facebook’s F8. Now, it is causing major manufacturing plants around the world to close their doors. This includes a manufacturer named LG Innotek which recently closed down its manufacturing plant in South Korea.

The said manufacturer is a major supplier of camera modules for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. The same manufacturers will be reportedly making camera modules for the upcoming iPhone 12 (or whatever they name it). So, it is quite bothersome for Apple as they prepare to announce their latest flagships for 2020.

The manufacturing plant had to close down its gates last Monday as one of its workers was infected with the virus. It is located in the city of Gumi and is close to a place named Daegu. This is where most of the coronavirus cases were reported in South Korea.

Apart from LG Innotek, Samsung also suffered the same fate as one of its manufacturing plants was also closed down due to virus infection. However, the closedown of the iPhone camera manufacturers poses a major threat to the Cupertino-based tech giant.

The authorities closed down the plant on last Monday and reported that it will go through the disinfection process soon.