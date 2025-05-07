US Bill Seeks to Mandate Apple to Allow Third-Party App Stores

Just under a week ago, Apple was dealt with a huge blow after a US federal judge ordered the company to stop collecting off-App Store commissions with immediate effect. Now it looks like Apple’s headaches are all but over as a US lawmaker has introduced a bill that may force Apple to allow users to install third-party app stores in the US.

The bill, which is aptly named – the App Store Freedom Act [PDF], was proposed by Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL). Its objective is “to promote competition and protect consumers and developers in the mobile app marketplace”. The bill doesn’t single out a company individually. But it targets “large app store operators” with over 100 million US users, which does include Apple App Store.

If this legislation is passed, it would force Apple and the effected app stores to allow users a way to install third-party app stores and also set them as default. If this sounds all too familiar, it is indeed. In a similar fashion last year, the EU mandated Apple to allow app sideloading and third-party app stores in European regions.

The bill doesn’t just target Apple, but it may also prohibit Google from “forcing app developers to use the company’s in-app payment system, imposing pricing parity requirements, and punishing developers for distributing their apps elsewhere”. Apple has already revised its App Store guidelines following last week’s US court ruling. This allows developers to add external payment solutions and links for their apps.

Because of this bill, Apple and Google will both have to “provide developers equal access to interfaces, features, and development tools without cost or discrimination”. Besides this, the legislation will also require the companies to provide users with a way to remove or hide pre-installed apps. As The Verge points out, violations of the bill could ensue penalties from the Federal Trade Commission. This will come in addition to up to $1 million of civil penalty for every violation.

