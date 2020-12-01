Google has announced the winners for its Best of Play Store 2020 awards, with the ‘Best App for 2020’ going to ‘Sleep Stories’ by Bengaluru-based developer, Touchkin, known for its wellness app, Wysa. Some of the other notable inclusions in the honor lists include Microsoft Office, Chef Buddy and Legends of Runterra, which won the ‘Best Game of 2020’. Here are the highlights:

Best App of 2020 – Sleep stories for calm sleep – Meditate with Wysa (download)

– Sleep stories for calm sleep – Meditate with Wysa (download) Users’ Choice App of 2020 – Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More (download)

– Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More (download) Best Game of 2020 – Legends of Runterra (download)

– Legends of Runterra (download) Users’ Choice Game of 2020 – World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3) (download)

– World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3) (download) Best apps for Personal Growth 2020 – Apna – Job Search (download)

– Apna – Job Search (download) Best Hidden Gems – Chef Buddy: Smart App for Chefs & Food Businesses (download)

– Chef Buddy: Smart App for Chefs & Food Businesses (download) Best App for Fun – Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts – Pratilipi FM (download)

– Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts – Pratilipi FM (download) Best Casual Games – Asian Cooking Star: New Restaurant & Cooking Games (download)

– Asian Cooking Star: New Restaurant & Cooking Games (download) Best Indie Games – Cookies Must Die (download)

Alongside the aforementioned categories, Google also opened an ‘App for Good’ category this time around, which is more poignant than ever given the way this year has gone. The winner in this category is ‘InnerHour Self-Care Therapy’, a wellness and self-help app developed by Mumbai-based developer, InnerHour. You can check out the entire lists by visiting Google Play Store announcement.

It is worth noting that both Google and Apple announce their best apps list every year to highlight some of the most popular, promising and innovative new apps and services on their respective platforms. Last year, an app called Ablo had won the Best App award, while Call of Duty: Mobile had won both the Editors’ Choice and Users’ Choice awards in the best game category.