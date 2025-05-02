Apple Revises US App Store Guidelines Following Court Ruling

Apple has been in a tussle with Epic Games for years now. After the monumental ruling by a US federal judge yesterday, the tech giant is finally taking a knee. And updating its Apple App Store guidelines to comply with the ruling issued on Tuesday.

Apple recently shared a small update on its Developer website, informing about the new App review guidelines (website). The update mentioned, “The App Review Guidelines have been updated for compliance with a United States court decision regarding buttons, external links, and other calls to action in apps”. The company also sent emails to the developers sharing the recent changes.

With the latest revision, here’s what changes with the App Store:

3.1.1: Apps on the United States storefront are not prohibited from including buttons, external links, or other calls to action when allowing users to browse NFT collections owned by others.

3.1.1(a): On the United States storefront, there is no prohibition on an app including buttons, external links, or other calls to action, and no entitlement is required to do so.

3.1.3: The prohibition on encouraging users to use a purchasing method other than in-app purchase does not apply on the United States storefront.

3.1.3(a): The External Link Account entitlement is not required for apps on the United States storefront to include buttons, external links, or other calls to action.

With these changes in effect, large platforms and developers are rushing to update their apps on Apple’s storefront. Spotify confirmed in their newsroom post that they are adding links to external payments. Meanwhile, Epic Games, the one who started it all, could also bring back Fortnite to the App Store.

On the other hand, Apple doesn’t agree with the judgment. “We strongly disagree with the decision. We will comply with the court’s order, and we will appeal,” they said in an official statement. It’s a big day for app developers, who were tired of Apple’s malicious practice of charging huge commissions.