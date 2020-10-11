When the Nokia 3310 launched back in the year 2000, it became a massive hit in the market. Almost every person in the world owned one of these back in its heydays. I remember sneaking away with my dad’s 3310 to play the classic “Snake” game on it (ah! those days). So, if you are someone who used or had a Nokia 3310 at that time, then I am sure you would love this iOS app that brings the classic look of the Nokia 3310 right to the home screen of your iPhone or iPad.

Dubbed as Retro Widget, this iOS app lets you add some unique widgets on the home screen of your Apple device running the latest iOS and iPadOS 14. It brings the classic, pixelated look of the legendary mobile device from Nokia right on the home screen of your iPhone.

Now, as we all know that following its latest iOS release, Apple finally gave its users the option to customize their home screens. And one of the primary factors is the support for dynamic widgets on iOS and iPadOS 14. So, the Retro Widget app uses this feature to its advantage by letting users add Nokia 3310-themed widgets to their home screens. Users can customize the widgets within the app and then go to their “Widget Gallery” to add it to their screen.

Apart from giving your home screen a retro look and making you feel nostalgic AF, the widgets also show dynamic information like the battery and the network status of your device and the current time of the day.

The app is pretty small in size, coming in at only 4.5 MB, and you can grab it from the App Store for a one-time payment of Rs. 159 (~$2.16). Are you ready to feel nostalgic again?