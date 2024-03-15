Yet Another Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo Almost Confirmed

Hype for Deadpool and Wolverine is at an all-time high with the release of the movie closing in gradually. There have been multiple rumors about some actors appearing in Deadpool 3 with cameos in the movie. However, some of them are confirmed, some have been straight-up denied, while some actors chose to stay tight-lipped about their appearance in the upcoming movie. Now another actor has joined ranks with the tight-lipped actors and it’s none other than James Marsden about his role as Cyclops in Deadpool and Wolverine. So what did he say about this? Let’s find out. James Marsden was asked if he's playing Cyclops in #DeadpoolAndWolverine



"We were near the Deadpool stages up there in Pinewood [while filming Sonic 3]. Yeah … this is a little bit of a Pandora's box"



(via @ThePlaylistNews) pic.twitter.com/mKHo3iDsfR— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 14, 2024

James Marsden, along with the legendary Batman actor Michael Keaton recently engaged in a conversation with The Playlist where James was asked about his recent appearance near the sets of Deadpool and Wolverine. To this, James Marsden responded that he was nearby finishing the filming of Sonic 3 but his responses towards appearing in Deadpool 3 as Cyclops were rather sly, paired with a constant giggle and a grin. In the conversation, he stated-

I keep hearing about that. I can’t walk down the street without someone asking me so evidently there’s a lot of chatter about that. It’d be fun.We just wrapped actually (Sonic 3). We were near the Deadpool stages up there in Pinewood actually.Yeah, this is a little bit of a Pandora’s box.”

This constant retention from making an actual statement reminded me of the time when Spiderman: No Way Home was on the table and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were asked about their involvement in the movie.

Now, going by this statement we cannot outrightly say that James Marsden will appear as Cyclops in Deadpool 3. Still, every time an actor has had a response like this to a question of this variety, they have often ended up appearing on screen. So, we get that James would like to keep the lid on the Pandora’s Box, and we fans will have to wait till July 26, 2024, to find out what’s inside of it. So, till then, stay tuned for further updates!