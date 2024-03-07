This Much-Expected Deadpool 3 Cameo Is Not Happening After All

All of us are aware of the hype surrounding the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie titled Deadpool and Wolverine. There have been a ton of rumors revolving around some major cameo appearances to happen in this movie. However, today, we have a confirmation about a cameo that won’t be happening in Deadpool and Wolverine and there’s an absurd reason for it.

In a recent interview with Yahoo UK, Vinnie Jones was seen conversing about his previous works and roles in cinema history. Eventually, the conversation moved towards his role as Juggernaut in the cult classic X-Men movies. Where he called X-Men: The Last Stand a “Shambles”. According to his claims, Vinnie Jones’ character of Juggernaut was very much diluted and did not remain the same character he had signed up for.

Image Courtesy: IMDb

However, during this conversation, Vinnie told Yahoo UK that he does indeed love Deadpool but the Deadpool 2 had some budgetary restrictions due to which he could not get into the suit of Juggernaut. He stated-

But Deadpool’s my favorite movie of all f***ing time more or less. I really wanted to do it, but they didn’t have the budget to put me in the suit”- Vinnie Jones

Talking about being approached to cameo in his role as Juggernaut in Deadpool and Wolverine he said “Funnily enough, I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically.” Along with this he also added-

“I mean, it had its mental toll as well, because you’re in it and you can’t do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn’t strike the deal for Deadpool.”- Vinnie Jones.

So, it is confirmed that we will not be seeing Juggernaut in Deadpool and Wolverine. However, it would have been really exciting to see him in his OG costume fighting against Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Nonetheless, we have many cameos lined up for the movie as revealed by Karan Soni, who plays the character of Dopinder in Deadpool movies. Speaking to Variety, he said “There are a lot of surprises. Let’s just say a lot of people traveled to London.”

One of the most anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine cameos is Taylor Swift as Dazzler. What are the other characters you are expecting to make a cameo in the movie?