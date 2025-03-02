MWC 2025: HMD Fusion X1 Announced as the First Phone Designed for Teen Safety

HMD is kicking off the MWC 2025 by introducing some new innovations in the world of smartphones, wireless audio, and feature phones. Their biggest release is the HMD Fusion X1. This is a smartphone developed in partnership with Xplora, a popular kids’ smartwatch maker. It’s designed to address the concerns around the kind of online content children are exposed to and limit their social media addiction.

The HMD Fusion X1 is the ‘first smartphone for teens’ that has OS-level parental controls. Parents with Xplore subscriptions can control internet access and social media app usage of their children. They can either limit these services or block them entirely.

The Xplora subscription will also allow parents to locate their kids in 20-second intervals and mark a safe zone as well. There is an SOS emergency call option, low battery alerts, and remote device access for parents. There’s also a School Mode feature that enables parents to restrict specific apps and features right from the Xplora app.

The Fusion X1 is a result of HMD’s Better Phone Project announced last year. Talking about the specs, it features a 108MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery, and face and fingerprint unlock options. It is also rated for IP 54 protection against water and dust. It includes HMDs Fusion design which lets you attach all its accessories including a gamepad and a ring light.

Parents will be able to benefit from all the features with an Xplora subscription, which will start from €4.99 per month. This is one of the new devices, among several others, that the company has launched in their MWC 2025 event.