MWC 2025: HMD Launches Amped Buds That Can Charge Your Phone Wirelessly

HMD starts off the MWC 2025 with their new Fusion X1 smartphone and a couple of other releases. Among them is their new HMD Amped Buds. These are the first pair of wireless earbuds from the company to feature a sleek and compact design, and the ability to top up your smartphone via reverse wireless charging.

These compact HMD Amped Buds feature a slim rectangular case that includes a 1600 mAh battery which is the first in the segment. This big battery not only ensures that the earbuds themselves last for 95 hours, but offers power to your phone if the need arises. They can charge your smartphone wirelessly via Qi 2, and support any device, be it Android or iPhone.

These stylish-looking TWS have a hinged design in the buds themselves, ensuring a snug fit. They also feature high-quality audio, and you can manage their output with EQ control offered in the dedicated app, which will be available for both platforms. The earbuds are available in three colorways – Black, Cyan and Pink. The Amped Buds have some kind of splash resistance, with a IPX4 rating on the case and IP54 on the earbuds.

The Amped Buds also feature Active noise cancellation to drown out excess environmental sounds. To further enhance your voice calling experience, they also feature environmental noise cancellation. These offer an interesting design language, which is something I would expect of Nokia Lumia to come out with back in the day. But what are your thoughts on them? Let us know in the comments.