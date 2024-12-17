Android 16 May Help Tame Your Notification Chaos with Gmail-Style Categories

Android has arguably been at the top when it comes to notifications thanks to a bunch of features that make managing them extremely easy. One of our favorites is Notification Channels which lets you disable certain categories of notifications. However, it looks like Google’s preparing a Bundled Notifications feature in Android 16 that will categorize alerts. This will be similar to how Gmail categorizes emails, which should make notification management on Android even better.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority) spotted a Bundled Notifications feature in the latest Android 15 QPR 2 Beta 2 release. The description of the feature says “Notifications with similar themes will be silenced and grouped together for a quiet experience”. There are a few checkboxes followed by the feature toggle. They’re just like on Gmail with categories like — Promotions, news, Social, and Recommendations.

Image Credit: Android Authority

The core idea behind the feature seems to be aimed at making notification management easier, especially for those who receive tons of notifications a day. Mishaal says the feature doesn’t work yet but could be powered by Android System Intelligence. We’re not sure when Google may roll out this feature. But it could definitely set a new high for notifications among other operating systems.

This isn’t the only Notification feature Google introduced in the last few Android releases. The Notification Cooldown feature recently made it to Android 15, followed by compact notifications and a new Android feature that auto-discards notifications that are too old upon booting your device after a long time.

What are your thoughts on Bundled notifications on Android? Do you see yourself using it often? Let us know in the comments.